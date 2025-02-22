Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for February 22

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Suns vs. Bulls: Devin Booker under 34.5 points + assists -120 @ bet365

It would be foolish to overlook what Booker can do as a scoring weapon, as the star guard is one of the best scorers in the NBA when he's at his best. The problem, however, is that he's far from playing at his best when looking at his recent performances. Even though Booker has been bothered by a back problem in recent days, that shouldn't be used as an excuse to justify his recent drop in numbers.

Booker has failed to reach the 20-point mark in his last two outings and three of his last five. Furthermore, he's failed to reach 30 points + assists combined four times over that five-game stretch, with the lone exception being the Feb. 7 game against the Jazz where he finished with 47 points and 11 dimes. That drop in production, coupled with the fact that the Bulls are playing harder on defense of late, should limit Booker once again.

Lakers vs. Nuggets: Luka Doncic to score over 5.5 total points in the first quarter -115 @ bet365

It's safe to say the Luka Doncic era hasn't started as well as the Lakers would've expected it. The star guard isn't 100 percent recovered from his calf injury, as evidenced by the fact that he sat out Thursday's win over the Trail Blazers due to "injury management". However, he's listed as probable for Saturday's showdown against the Nuggets, and barring a dramatic setback in the warmups, Doncic should play and handle his regular workload. The Slovenian's numbers haven't been the best, however.

Doncic has yet to score more than 16 points in a game as a Laker and is still trying to adjust to life alongside another ball-dominant player in LeBron James. However, Doncic is just too talented to continue posting the numbers he's been delivering, as he's averaging "only" 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game with Los Angeles. Expect him to break out of his funk Saturday, and the extra rest that comes with sitting out Thursday's game will allow Doncic to look dominant from the start of the game, especially now that he doesn't have any restrictions when it comes to his minutes, and he should make his presence felt on offense right in the first quarter.

Hornets vs. Trail Blazers: Over 221.5 total points -110 @ bet365

Saturday's five-game slate in the NBA will close with a battle between two teams that are looking at the 2025 NBA Draft rather than trying to make the playoffs when the Trail Blazers take on the Hornets. This is not a game the casual NBA fan will be eagerly waiting, though you'd be mistaken to think there shouldn't be action in this contest. After all, neither Portland nor Charlotte are known for their defensive prowess, and a back-and-forth game isn't out of the question given both teams' struggles on that end of the floor.

The Hornets are coming off a 129-115 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and while they've been limiting opponents to 102 points or fewer in the previous three games before the loss to Denver, they're not known for being a stalwart defensive unit, and it would be foolish to believe they can continue down that path on a sustained basis. As for the Trail Blazers, they've allowed at least 110 points in four games in a row, including 132 and 146 in back-to-back contests against Denver before the All-Star break. This should be another high-scoring matchup, but not because of the offensive ability on both teams, but rather due to the inability they've shown to slow opposing offenses down throughout the campaign.