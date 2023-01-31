Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Tuesday, January 31

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Paul George over 2.5 threes (-135) at Chicago Bulls

PointsBet, 3:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Chicago's defense has been better across the past month, ranking sixth since Jan. 1. However, one area of weakness is that they're still allowing a ton of threes. During this stretch, Chicago is allowing the fifth-most non-corner threes -- an area that Paul George loves. He takes 35% of his shots from there -- in the 65th percentile for wings -- and over the past five games, he's averaging 24.4 points in 34.8 minutes while making 2.8 threes at 43.8 percent.

PointsBet Ohio is now live in the Buckeye State. Sign up using the PointsBet Ohio bonus code and receive up to $2,000 in second-chance bets today.





New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets U231.0 points

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: The Pelicans are, as the youths say, "down bad" right now, having lost nine of their last 10 games. During that span, they've been the worst offense in the league and have the worst NET rating among teams not actively trying to lose basketball games. The Pels have also gone eight straight games without scoring more than 110 points – a pretty rare feat in the year of our lord 2023. At some point, Brandon Ingram will help remedy this offense, but tonight will mark only his third game back from an extended absence. Going up against a Denver team that ranks 24th in pace and 7th in defense, I don't trust the Pels to hold up their end of the bargain and push this game over 231.0.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code will provide you with $200 in bonus bet credits if you win your first bet after you sign up with this popular online sportsbook.





Anthony Davis O21.5 points at New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11am CT

Nick Whalen: As always, make sure Davis actually plays in this game before locking in the bet, but I fully expect him to go after sitting out Monday night alongside LeBron James. Davis saw 34 minutes of action against Boston over the weekend, so he appears to be cleared for a full workload, and he could be back in the starting five tonight. Either way, if Davis sees 30-to-35 minutes, he should have no issue getting to 22 points against what's been a bottom-five defense over the last 10 games. Prior to his ankle injury, Davis had cleared 21.5 points – typically with ease -- in 21 of 23 healthy contests.

One of the most influential sportsbooks in the country is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII. Sign-up today using the DraftKings Ohio promo code and earn $200 instantly when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more.





Jonas Valanciunas under 9.5 rebounds (-120) at Denver Nuggets

PointsBet, 12:10pm ET

Ken Crites: The Pelicans face the mighty Nuggets tonight, which means it's time again for Nikola Jokic to expose Valanciunas' slow defense. In two prior games this season against Denver, JV saw only 18 and 14 minutes of run. That 18 minute game was a week ago, with Zion Williamson out due to his hamstring injury. The fact is, a healthy Larry Nance plays better defense on Jokic. Nance played 22 minutes in last week's close home loss to Denver. Valanciunas is averaging 9.6 boards per game this season. A small dip due to less playing time seems reasonable. I'm a pedestrian 15-12 this season, so feel free to fade!

PointsBet Maryland serves excellent betting offers for new customers; our PointsBet Maryland promo code review breaks down the welcome offer and explains everything you need to know about this impressive online sportsbook.