Best NBA Bets Today: Player Props, Picks on Tuesday, March 11

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 37.5 points + assists (-125) at Indiana Pacers

BetMGM, 10:01 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Giannis has put up two huge games against the Pacers already this season, averaging 33.5 points and 8.0 assists. He's also been on a roll lately, with his past seven games producing averages of 29.9 points and 6.1 assists in 29.9 minutes. There's not a player on the Pacers that's proved able to slow Giannis down, especially Myles Turner. Since 2023, Giannis has 124 possessions while guarded by Turner, scoring an unreal 69.8 points per 75 possessions and dishing 7.3 assists per 75.

Ivica Zubac over 13.5 rebounds (+110) at New Orleans Pelicans

FanDuel, 10:10 AM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pelicans' rebounding has improved a bit lately, but they're still giving up 46.3 per 48 minutes across the past 10 -- the sixth-most in the league. I'm not yet willing to assume they've completely changed their ways. The last time these teams faced off, Zubac grabbed 16 boards in 36 minutes. Zubac also has double-digit rebounds in eight straight games, averaging 12.5 during this stretch.

Kawhi Leonard over 2.5 made threes (+133) at New Orleans Pelicans

BetRivers, 10:34 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Kawhi has been cold from distance, going 3-for-19 over his past three games. Still, he's taken at least five threes in eight straight games, making 2.3 per game at 34%. This sets up as a get-right game. New Orleans is allowing the second-most makes per 48 minutes (15.9) across the past 10 games, and they've given up six individual performances of 6+ threes in the past 30 days.

Bogdan Bogdanovic O5.5 AST+REB (-115, DraftKings)

Clippers at Pelicans, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Bogdanovic's production tends to swing game-to-game, but he's gone over this number in five straight and now matches up with one of the worst defenses in the NBA. The Pelicans rank in the bottom-five in assists allowed to opponents and in the bottom-10 in rebounding since the break. The Clippers are also still without Norman Powell, so they'll continue to lean more heavily on Bogdanovic.

Bucks -2.5 (-108, DraftKings)

Bucks at Pacers, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: We're targeting the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back, as they could again be without Tyrese Haliburton, who's missed the last three games and is listed as questionable. Without Haliburton, Indy has gone 0-3 SU, taking two losses to Atlanta and one to Chicago on Monday night. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has dropped two straight, and while the Bucks have not been a good road team, the Pacers are just 2-7 ATS on the second night of B2Bs this season.