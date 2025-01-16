DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at DET: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Pistons 8-2 in last 10 games

PHX at WAS: Suns 6-12 on road; Wizards on seven-game slide

CLE at OKC: Cavs 9-1 in last 10 games; Thunder 16-2 at home

LAC at POR: Clippers on two-game win streak; Trail Blazers on three-game slide

HOU at SAC: Rockets on five-game win streak; Kings 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (groin), Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable; Bennedict Mathurin (suspension): OUT

PHX - Bradley Beal (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Nick Richards (not injury related): OUT

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

CLE - Ty Jerome (illness): Questionable

OKC - Isaiah Hartenstein (calf): OUT

LAC - Terance Mann (calf): Questionable; Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

POR - Deni Avdija (ankle): Doubtful; Donovan Clingan (ankle), Jerami Grant (face): OUT

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Jock Landale (personal): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,300) vs. Pacers

Cunningham is on a roll, averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 67.5. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's ninth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game. Cunningham also finished with 52.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pacers.

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,100) at Wizards

Booker reached the 30-point mark in four of the last five games, including a high of 39 points and two double-doubles with points and assists, while averaging 31.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He is up for an excellent chance to prosper against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game and the highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,100) at Kings

Thompson is doing a great job filling in the starting line up in place of Jabari Smith, and is averaging 16.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games. Thompson should continue to stuff the stat sheet while benefiting from the increased playing time.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,000) vs. Cavaliers

Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, including three with at least 45 DK points. The Thunder face a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but Williams should find room to stand out, as the Cavs give up the league's seventh-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Williams also logged 52.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Cavaliers.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,900) at Kings

Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last five games, including five with at least 45 DK points and a high of 59.5. He is up for a challenge against the Kings' frontcourt, but he is likely to keep up the strong play, after he racked up 44.5 DK points in their previous meeting.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,200) at Wizards

Durant remains dominant in many facets of the game, averaging 27.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 55 DK points. He has a fantastic opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game, and who also give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Tobias Harris, Pistons ($6,100) vs. Pacers

Harris is putting up modest scoring numbers but is doing a good job chipping in across the board, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last five games, including three with at least 30 DK points. He should come up with good value against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,100) at Trail Blazers

Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 blocks over the last five games, including a 21-point, 20-rebound effort in the game before last. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones, Suns ($4,300) at Wizards

Jones is averaging 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists across the last five games, including a high of 27.5 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to turn in solid production against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and third-most steals per game to opposing point guards.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,500) at Pistons

With the possibility of Tyrese Haliburton being sidelined, Nembhard could be up for an increased role as the squad's main facilitator. Nembhard is averaging 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals over his last 10 appearances, including five with at least 30 DK points.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Pacers

Thompson is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals over three games since returning from a two-game absence. He has a good chance to pad his stats with a matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most points and fifth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

