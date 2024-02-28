FanDuel NBA: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 28

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Wednesday's six-game slate features some of the NBA's premier teams, and we're navigating the player pool to select the best DFS selections for the wide array of FanDuel contests available.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The Raptors-Mavericks matchup has the highest expected score, followed closely by the IND/NOP contest at 238.5. The battle of Los Angeles will occur late at Crypto.com Arena and should also be strongly considered as a source of elite DFS production.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Wednesday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL LeBron James (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Anthony Davis (illness/Achilles) - PROBABLE

We'll need to keep an eye on James, but the Lakers will likely want both of their stars on the floor against a very tough Clippers squad.

LAC Paul George (knee) - OUT

George is projected to miss another game. Norman Powell ($4,800) is very affordable and should factor in as one of the evening's most popular budget options.

SAC De'Aaron Fox (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Fox has been playing out of his mind recently, and it would be a big blow to the Kings if he misses. Malik Monk's ($6,500) role would likely increase if Fox is unavailable.

MIN Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) - QUESTIONABLE

MIN Kyle Anderson (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

We aren't sure if Towns' personal matter extends beyond Tuesday, and we'll probably see someone else take over in the first unit if Anderson remains out. We'll knick off an elite right away and target Anthony Edwards ($9,800) if the lineup is weakened, and Naz Reid ($5,800) would be the direct replacement for Towns if Anderson can't go. Reid's dual eligibility is a nice plus if he is viable. I will also consider Rudy Gobert ($7,900) as a top option if Towns misses.

NOP CJ McCollum (ankle) - OUT

McCollum is slated to miss another game. Rather than dig into the depth chart for a point guard, go with Trey Murphy ($5,800) instead. The Pelicans have chosen to slide Brandon Ingram ($8,000) over to point guard, giving Murphy an increased role in the backcourt.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Poeltl has struggled to stay healthy and may be out after exiting early in Monday's game against Indiana. I won't buy into a direct replacement, but we'll find our way into some additional Toronto options later in the article.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have five players above 10k for Wednesday, and we have to assume that Anthony Davis ($11,200) will be motivated to play against the Clippers. You could expect the same from LeBron James ($10,200) if he plays, but I'm not willing to spend this much unless we get word that James plans to play a full complement of minutes. Without Paul George, we can also assume Kawhi Leonard ($9,200) will want to strut his stuff as well. While Luka Doncic ($12,400) is tempting in a high-paced affair, Davis and Leonard are more affordable, and I am more likely to consider them. Domantas Sabonis ($10,600) and Nikola Jokic ($12,500) should be considered contrarian elites, as it looks like we can spend down at center tonight. If anything, Sabonis' PF eligibility slightly increases his stock.

Scottie Barnes ($9,500) continues to prove his worth for the Raptors, and we should consider him in a game that has Wednesday's highest expected total. Tyrese Haliburton's ($9,500) minor disappearing act burned me Monday night, so I'm more inclined to play Barnes at an identical salary.

Also consider: James Harden, LAC ($9,000) vs. LAL, Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,400) vs. SAC

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jarrett Allen, CLE ($7,700) @ CHI

Nikola Vucevic has struggled against the Cavaliers, as Allen and Evan Mobley ($7,800) have ruled the roost against the Bulls. For $100 less, I'm slightly inclined to take Allen over Mobley this evening despite the back-to-back. They kept the minutes down for both players, and I'm fine with either option. Allen becomes a more viable center if Towns returns, as I would take the usage off of Gobert if Towns is back.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,200) vs. DAL

Barrett has dealt with some injuries, and his fantasy rostership has been low compared to some other options for the Raptors. If they don't rest him for injury management, Barrett should set up well here as a security blanket for Barnes, who will probably have to deal with Luka Doncic. If Barrett does miss, I would consider Gary Trent ($5,100). Since we are discussing Toronto, Gradey Dick ($4,500) has performed well over the past couple of games. There's certainly some risk here, but he has dual eligibility and could be another low-cost option if you're gunning for three elites.

Aaron Gordon, DEN ($6,400) vs. SAC

Gordon is as dependable as they come. Although Domantas Sabonis is a massive threat in the interior, Gordon is an excellent defender who can take him if he gets outside, allowing Jokic to protect the rim. The Jokic/Sabonis battle is the headline of this game as they battle in the triple-double race, but Jokic will need help to seal the deal.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,100) @ DEN

Can Murray keep it going? If Fox misses, everyone will have to step up, and Murray paid off in a big way Monday with one of his best games of the year. I'll lock Murray in if the Kings are short-handed, with a slightly lower usage if Fox is back.

Lamar Stevens, MEM ($4,900) @ MIN

Stevens has been one of the most consistent bargain players on the market recently, and I expect a good total if Towns remains out for the Timberwolves. He would be at a height disadvantage if the team employs Naz Reid, but he has a good mid-range jumper that can stretch the floor and force Minnesota's interior to play further out.

Also consider: Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($6,300) vs. NOP

