Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 7 Waiver Wire Targets

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

The Jazz are off to a sluggish 6-13 start. They are still a young team trying to develop players, with George being one

In his new starting role, Bey averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers over those three games. Coming into this season, he had averaged at least 2.0 three-pointers in each of the last three seasons, so he can certainly be an asset for fantasy managers from behind the arc, at the very least. What's also encouraging is that he is shooting 50.3 percent from the field, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

The Hawks are going to be without Jalen Johnson (wrist) for multiple weeks. He was having a breakout season and playing 30 minutes per game in a starting role. Luckily for the Hawks, they had Bey waiting in the wings. With Johnson out the last three games, Bey started each contest and logged an average of 32 minutes.

As fantasy managers continue to battle through injuries to their squad, finding the right option on the waiver wire could be the key to keeping their team afloat. Every team will play just two games in Week 7, so looking for the best long-term add might be the optimum route to take. Let's dig into some players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues who could provide a boost to squads in need.

As fantasy managers continue to battle through injuries to their squad, finding the right option on the waiver wire could be the key to keeping their team afloat. Every team will play just two games in Week 7, so looking for the best long-term add might be the optimum route to take. Let's dig into some players who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues who could provide a boost to squads in need.

Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks (50% available)

The Hawks are going to be without Jalen Johnson (wrist) for multiple weeks. He was having a breakout season and playing 30 minutes per game in a starting role. Luckily for the Hawks, they had Bey waiting in the wings. With Johnson out the last three games, Bey started each contest and logged an average of 32 minutes.

In his new starting role, Bey averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers over those three games. Coming into this season, he had averaged at least 2.0 three-pointers in each of the last three seasons, so he can certainly be an asset for fantasy managers from behind the arc, at the very least. What's also encouraging is that he is shooting 50.3 percent from the field, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz (52% available)

The Jazz are off to a sluggish 6-13 start. They are still a young team trying to develop players, with George being one of the key options they hope can be a big part of the team for years to come. After coming off the bench in each of their first eight games, George has started ever since.

George has made an impact as a starter, averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.9 three-pointers over 11 games. The downside is that he has shot just 30.6 percent from the field. For those who play in category or rotisserie leagues, George's lack of efficiency is a problem. However, he has been a solid source of assists, which is not always easy to find on waivers.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (53% available)

After seeing his role shrink to 17 minutes per game last season, Robinson is averaging 30 minutes per game this season. The Heat missed out on Damian Lillard and largely sat out free agency, while injuries also necessitated that they go to Robinson more often early in the season. With the way he has played, he's not likely to relinquish his expanded role anytime soon.

Robinson is a stellar three-point shooter, posting a 44.2 percent mark from behind the arc this season. With his added playing time, he is averaging 3.1 triples per game. He provides virtually no defensive stats and very little in terms of rebounds and assists, but fantasy managers in need of three-pointers should look no further than Robinson.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs (55% available)

The Spurs have yet to abandon their experiment of starting Sochan at point guard. Tre Jones would probably be a better fit in that spot, but the Spurs are a young rebuilding team, and they want to see if that's something that Sochan can handle. With his new role in hand, Sochan has logged an average of 29 minutes per game, which is up from the 26 minutes per game that he played during his rookie season.

Sochan has not provided a ton of scoring, averaging 11.6 points and shooting 45.8 percent from the field. However, he has chipped in 5.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. With assists not usually being easy to find on waivers and Sochan improving his free-throw shooting to 79.5 percent, he's worth pursuing on waivers. He showed his massive upside Thursday, producing 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists versus the Hawks.

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (56% available)

The Mavericks may finally have their center of the future in Lively. He is an excellent lob threat, which makes him a perfect pairing alongside Luka Doncic. He is also a good rim protector, averaging 1.1 blocks in just 24 minutes per game. In addition to his defensive contributions, Lively has provided averages of 8.1 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Another exciting part about Lively's game for fantasy managers is that he is shooting 71.1 percent from the field. With Doncic feeding him around the rim, he should remain efficient moving forward. There will be ups and downs over the course of the season with Lively being just 19 years old, but his upside makes him someone worth taking a chance on.

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder (82% available)

Those who play in deeper leagues likely can't add Robinson if they need three-pointers. If that's the case, another great target is Joe. Last season, he shot 40.9 percent from behind the arc and averaged 2.2 three-pointers per game. This season, he has shot 46.3 percent and averaged 2.8 three-pointers. With him hitting at least two three-pointers in 14 of his 18 games, expect him to remain an important contributor in the category. However, don't expect him to provide much else, given his averages of 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.