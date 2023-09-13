Fantasy Basketball Center Tiers for the 2023-24 Season

This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

Our breakdown of positional tiers concludes with arguably the most crucial position, the center. By definition, there are fewer centers to choose from compared to guards and forwards, meaning their value can be skewed by positional scarcity. Whether you are looking for an elite shot-blocker or a makeshift facilitator, layering centers into tiers will help you manage your draft and determine where you need to make your move based on statistical need.

Tier 1

Nikola Jokic, DEN: The No. 1 player for the past three years, there is no reason to overthink this one.

Joel Embiid, PHI: The clear No. 2 player and NBA MVP last year, Embiid has solidified himself as the second-best player in fantasy, with the upside to challenge Jokic for the top spot.

Tier 2

Anthony Davis, LAL: Outside of a month-long injury, Davis was phenomenal during the 2022-23 campaign. The Lakers are poised for another deep playoff run, with Davis emerging as their key piece moving forward.

Tier 3

Domantas Sabonis, SAC: Sabonis has affirmed himself as an elite source of assists from the center position, as well as a dominant rebounder. There's no reason to think he can't repeat what he did last season.

Tier 4

Myles Turner, IND: With constant trade rumors now a thing of the past, Turner can focus on playing basketball. An elite shot-blocker with the ability to spread the floor. Should thrive on a Pacers team with playoff aspirations.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS: Coming off his best fantasy season, Porzingis will likely take a hit playing for Boston as the third option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Bam Adebayo, MIA: The potential arrival of Damian Lillard could impact Adebayo's ability to play as a facilitator, cutting into his overall fantasy value. He isn't a great shot-blocker but typically adds at least 1.0 steals per night.

Tier 5

Nic Claxton, BKN: After a breakout campaign in 2022-23, Claxton should see upwards of 30 minutes per game once again. He's a walking double-double with the potential to average 2.5 blocks per game.

Walker Kessler, UTA: Kessler ended his rookie season as the best shot-blocker in the league. The arrival of John Collins shouldn't impact his production much, if at all. Kessler could be one of the breakout stars of 2023-24.

Chet Holmgren, OKC: Despite missing his rookie season due to a foot injury, Holmgren looks ready to contribute. He's another great source of defensive stats who can provide offensive versatility.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI: Playing as more of an offensive hub, Vucevic's value comes from his work on the glass, as well as an improved perimeter game. The upside is limited, but he should still do enough to be a solid mid-round center.

Tier 6

Alperen Sengun, HOU: It's all about opportunity for Sengun. If he can carve out a 30-minute-per-night role, he could be a real game-changer. Think of him as a watered-down version of Jokic, in a perfect world.

Jarrett Allen, CLE: The ascension of Evan Mobley could impact Allen moving forward. His offensive game is limited to about three feet from the basket, and it's hard to see him taking any significant steps forward this season.

Rudy Gobert, MIN: Coming off his worst season in recent memory, Gobert has rightfully tumbled down draft boards this season. Decreased mobility appears to have impacted his influence on the defensive end, dragging down his overall value.

Tier 7

Jakob Poeltl, TOR: Seasonally underrated, Poeltl should be available much later than he probably should be. He was fantastic down the stretch for Toronto and should pick up where he left off.

Deandre Ayton, PHO: The arrival of Bradley Beal could see Ayton land as the fourth option on the Suns, cutting into his already shaky fantasy value. A lack of blocks and a seemingly lackadaisical attitude raises a number of red flags.

Daniel Gafford, WAS: With Porzingis gone, Gafford should have sole ownership of the starting center role. If he plays upwards of 30 minutes per game, he could end up being a steal this season.

Mark Williams, CHA: With Mason Plumlee out of the way, it's Williams' time to shine in Charlotte. Along with Gafford, Williams could very well crash the top 50 this season if things go his way.

Tier 8

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL: If and when Okongwu assumes the starting role in Atlanta, his star will rise quickly. Until then, he should stick as a sneaky upside target later in drafts. Even in limited minutes, he provides enough on both ends of the court to warrant considerable fantasy attention.

Clint Capela, ATL: Despite Okongwu coming for his minutes, Capela remains a nightly double-double threat. His block numbers have come down over the past few seasons, taking him out of the upper echelon of centers.

Jusuf Nurkic, POR: Portland has minimal depth at the center position, meaning Nurkic should have a clear path to minutes. He doesn't have significant defensive upside but can be an elite rebounder with sneaky assists.

Robert Williams, BOS: If Williams is able to stay on the court this season, he will blow through this range. An elite defender who attacks the rim with force, he comes with risk but could prove valuable.

Wendell Carter, ORL: An underrated center, Carter is often overlooked due to his struggles on the defensive end. The Magic are invested in him as their starter as they look to turn the corner. He's a great target if you miss out early in drafts.

Brook Lopez, MIL: Lopez turned back the clock during the 2022-23 season, putting up second-round value on a per-game basis. Assuming Khris Middleton is healthy, Lopez is unlikely to be as essential on the offensive end.

Tier 9

Zach Collins, SAS: The arrival of Victor Wembanyama could very well overshadow what could be a breakout season for Collins. He ended the 2022-23 campaign strongly after finally being able to stay relatively injury-free.

Mitchell Robinson, NYK: Although Robinson's block numbers have decreased slightly, he still delivers serviceable center numbers on most nights. Health has been an issue in the past, something he would love to put behind him.

Jalen Duren, DET: If Duren plays as the unopposed starting center in Detroit, he could make for a great late-round target. He doesn't have the blocks upside of counterparts such as Kessler, Claxton or Gafford, but he should walk into a double-double while swatting at least one shot per game.