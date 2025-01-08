Fantasy Basketball: High-Percentage Shooters

Daniel Gafford remains in constant competition with Dereck Lively for minutes at the center position for the Mavs, even losing the starting job that he held at the beginning of the season. Nonetheless, he brings the same energy every time he steps on the floor and sticks to what he knows best, which is working in the paint. He is shooting a league-best 71.8 percent from the field by looking to dunk the majority of his shot attempts. He also benefits from running with two elite playmakers. That is not to take any credit away from the big man, as he also shot at least 68.0 percent in each of his previous five seasons.

Shooting percentages are not usually a worry for points league players, but having guys that can score with efficiency does increase the odds of consistent production and is therefore worth considering. Meanwhile, it can be a critical factor in 8-cat and 9-cat leagues, especially since it provides a great area to gain the edge over even the most knowledgeable competition, as there are always a few guys who play with great efficiency that slip through the cracks due to their lower profile. In this article, we will examine two of the most efficient scorers at each position. We will also have a glance at three players leading the way in efficiency from long range.

Models of Efficiency

Daniel Gafford remains in constant competition with Dereck Lively for minutes at the center position for the Mavs, even losing the starting job that he held at the beginning of the season. Nonetheless, he brings the same energy every time he steps on the floor and sticks to what he knows best, which is working in the paint. He is shooting a league-best 71.8 percent from the field by looking to dunk the majority of his shot attempts. He also benefits from running with two elite playmakers. That is not to take any credit away from the big man, as he also shot at least 68.0 percent in each of his previous five seasons.

Walker Kessler has developed into one of the league's most formidable centers in terms of his shot-blocking and scoring efficiency. He is shooting over 70 percent (71.1) from the field for the second time in his three seasons, while also working on a career-high 10.7 points per game. He is another player who does a great job sticking to his strengths and does not look to take risks with his play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most impressive players on this list, not simply because he is shooting a blistering 60.2 percent from the field, but because he ranks third in the league in shot attempts (20.7) and first in points per game (31.6). In addition to his monstrous productivity, Antetokounmpo's efficiency makes him one of the most valuable players in any league format. It is also noteworthy that he is attempting the second-fewest (0.7) three-pointers per game of his career and is instead focusing on his strengths as a mid-to-close-range scorer.

Evan Mobley is working on a brilliant season, but his impressive play does not stand out as much as others, considering he seamlessly gets his job done within a very talented and balanced lineup. The fourth-year forward is averaging a career-high 18.8 points per game and is shooting over 55 percent from the field for a third straight season. However, the most impressive part about his efficiency is the fact that he is also shooting a career-best 41.8 percent from deep, while attempting a career-high 2.8 threes per game.

Amen Thompson is the type of player that coaches dream about; one that contributes on both ends of the floor and plays with high energy and efficiency. The second-year forward is shooting 56.7 percent from the field, while averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game. On the other hand, his free-throw shooting and long-distance shooting leaves much to be desired.

Michael Porter is a score-first player. Although it might be nice to get more of a defensive impact out of a small forward, he shoots the ball with such poise that he is nearly irreplaceable. Porter is averaging a career-best 19.0 points per game and is shooting over 50 percent (52.0) from the field for a third time in his career. He is also shooting over 40 percent (41.7) from long range for a fourth time in six seasons. It should also be mentioned that he does a solid job on the glass, averaging at least 5.5 rebounds (6.6) per game for a fifth straight season.

Josh Hart continues to stun the competition with his ability to haul in rebounds and chip in across the stat sheet. However, amidst his all-around impressive impact, he is also playing with great efficiency, shooting a career-best 56.3 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from downtown. Hart has quickly become a real gem in terms of overall fantasy value and was a steal for essentially everyone who drafted him.

Christian Braun has done an impressive job stepping into a starting role in his third NBA season and is showing an increase in stats across the board (career-highs of 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game) as a result of going from 20.2 minutes per game last season to 33.6 this season. However, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his campaign is his efficiency, as he is shooting a career-best 55.4 percent from the field, including over 35.0 percent from deep, for a third straight year. He also has shown a significant improvement from the foul line, going from 69.4 percent last season to 80.0 percent this season.

T.J. McConnell continues to deliver unmatched effort and energy off the bench, which allows him to maintain a significant role with the Pacers, despite a good amount of depth in their roster. The veteran guard is shooting better than 54.0 percent from the field (55.1) for a third consecutive season, but he is struggling from deep, shooting his lowest percentage from downtown (29.2) since his sophomore season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is defying the norm by averaging over 30 points per game (31.3) while shooting over 50 percent (52.4) from the field. Similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander leads his squad in shot attempts and points per game, yet plays with such elegance that he also stands as one of the league's most efficient players. He is also shooting over 87.0 percent (88.8) from the foul line for a third straight season and is shooting 36.0 percent from deep, which is his best mark in the last four seasons.

Long-Range Specialists

Luke Kennard has dealt with his own injury troubles and injuries throughout his team's roster this season, but he is achieving fantastic results by keeping his focus when on the court. The eight-year veteran is shooting a sizzling 45.3 percent from deep (second-best in the NBA), while attempting 4.4 threes per game. He is an established floor stretcher that has been able to knock down long-range shots with consistency throughout his career, as this marks his fifth straight season shooting better than 40 percent from deep.

AJ Green is seeing a career-high of 21.6 minutes per game in his third NBA season, and he has earned those minutes largely due to his efficiency from behind the arc. Green is shooting a blistering 45.0 percent from deep (third-best in the NBA), while attempting a career-high 5.3 threes per game. He gives the Bucks a much-needed dose of scoring outside of their top two players, and he should continue to see a fair amount of opportunity as a three-point specialist.

Caris LeVert quietly provides critical support among the Cavaliers' talented roster, which has been an imperative factor in their success to start the season. His versatility allows him to step up in a number of ways, including as a ball-handler, scorer and defender. However, perhaps the most impressive part of his game this season has been his three-point shooting, as he is knocking down a career-best 44.7 percent from deep (fourth-best in the NBA), while averaging 3.9 attempts per game.

Category Of His Own

Nikola Jokic is simply an anomaly. Not only does the three-time MVP rank second in the league in scoring (31.5 points per game), third in rebounding (13.0 per game) and second in assists (9.7 per game), he is also shooting 55.3 percent from the field, 80.6 percent from the foul line, and a LEAGUE-BEST 47.3 percent from long range! His incredible shooting from deep comes while he is also trying a career-high 2.3 threes per game, making him truly one of the best shooters in the league, right now.