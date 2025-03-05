Fantasy Basketball Trade Deadline: Players to Target, Players to Deal Away

Although Castle has been a regular part of the San Antonio rotation since day one, it's clear the coaching staff are about to hand him the keys following a season-ending injury to Victor Wembanyama . In four games over the past week, Castle has averaged 30.3 minutes per game, well up from the 25.4 minutes per game he has averaged across the season. During that time, he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. As they say in the classics, with more responsibility comes more room for error. Being a rookie guard, his percentages are likely to be an issue for the remainder of the season.

With the trade deadline upon us, the time has come to make some final calls regarding your roster construction heading into the fantasy playoffs. We already have a clear picture of which teams are shifting their attention to next season, a situation while not new, feels as though it arrived a lot sooner this season. Keeping that in mind, players on these teams could see their playing time go one of two ways down the stretch. Acquiring those players whose arrow is pointed up could provide you with some additional value, whereas moving off those players who may have already peaked could help with avoiding heartache and frustration. Here are four players to consider adding to your roster, as well as four players who are perhaps better off on another team.

Guards

Consider buying: Stephon Castle, SAS

Although Castle has been a regular part of the San Antonio rotation since day one, it's clear the coaching staff are about to hand him the keys following a season-ending injury to Victor Wembanyama. In four games over the past week, Castle has averaged 30.3 minutes per game, well up from the 25.4 minutes per game he has averaged across the season. During that time, he is averaging 23.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. As they say in the classics, with more responsibility comes more room for error. Being a rookie guard, his percentages are likely to be an issue for the remainder of the season. However, his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor should be tasty enough for fantasy managers to overlook his shortcomings.

Consider buying: Max Christie, DAL

Christie got off to a fast start following his trade to Dallas, scoring double-digits in seven straight games. Since then, it's been tough going for Christie, averaging just 7.0 points per game over the past five games. His production alone could be enough of a deterrent to allow savvy managers to swoop. The Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving to a season-ending knee injury against the Kings on Monday, signaling what could be a change in mindset for the organization. With rumors already swirling that Anthony Davis could also have played his last game for the 2024-25 season, there could be an opportunity for Christie to take a leadership role on the offensive end. His upside remains somewhat limited, but if he can stay healthy, we could see a strong run from Christie to end the season, specifically when it comes to scoring the basketball.

Consider selling: Jordan Poole, WAS

Poole has managed to put together the best season of his career despite the fact the Wizards are positioned at the bottom of the standings. Across 51 games, Poole has averaged 21.0 points, 4.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game. After remaining relatively healthy for the majority of the campaign, Poole has missed the past two games due to an elbow injury, an injury that will see him miss Wednesday's game against the Jazz. There is no indication that this injury will cause him to miss a significant amount of time, but the current trajectory certainly points toward his availability being sporadic, at best. Points are always a highly sought-after commodity when it comes to fantasy value, meaning Poole's body of work this season could be enough to entice someone to take a chance on him.

Forwards

Consider buying: Kyshawn George, WAS

When it comes to George, basically take what I said about Poole and reverse it. His rookie season has been relatively successful, at least from an opportunity standpoint. He has suited up for 54 games, averaging 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 26.7 minutes per game. However, over the past month, his numbers have been on the rise, averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 30.5 minutes per game. He has played at least 32 minutes in seven of the past nine games, producing on both ends of the floor. The Wizards are in a position to be able to roll George out there without fear of losing, given losing is in their best interest. George is currently sidelined with a jaw injury, making it this a prime opportunity to snap him up.

Consider selling: Cameron Johnson, BKN

Much like Poole, Johnson has been able to cobble together an impressive season despite playing for a team buried in the standings. However, a recent ankle injury may have signaled a change in mindset from the coaching staff, resulting in both limited minutes and production over the past month. During that time, he has averaged 16.9 points, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game. The return of Cam Thomas will also impact what Johnson can do on the court, meaning we have probably seen the best of him already. He is still doing enough to hold trade value, meaning he could be an easy player to move. While it could feel as though you are taking a short-term hit, it does feel as though not only his playing time but also his games played could regress as we move forward.

Consider selling: Paul George, PHI

If you are looking to move George, your window could be about to close. Having played in 11 of the past 12 games, an unsuspecting manager could view him as a late-season winner given the season-ending injury to Joel Embiid. Although his production has been serviceable, at best, it's all about health when it comes to trading away someone like George. Over the past month, he has been a top-60 fantasy asset, averaging 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes per game. Scoring aside, it's been a productive stretch for the veteran. However, following Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves, head coach Nick Nurse went on the record saying that the team is concerned when it comes to George's ongoing struggles with a groin injury. Reading between the lines, this could indicate he will be missing time down the stretch, with a chance he is even shut down at some point. Until anything is official, moving George is a priority.

Centers

Consider buying: Kyle Filipowski, UTA

Technically, Filipowski could still be viewed as a stash rather than a must-roster player. He has started only four times in the past 11 games, typically playing a more sizeable role whenever Walker Kessler is resting. However, we have seen a change in role over the past two weeks, with Filipowski playing meaningful minutes, even when the team is relatively healthy. In seven games during that time, he has averaged 13.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.4 minutes per game. Kessler has missed three of the past eight games and has already been ruled out Wednesday. It feels as though we could reach a point where he is pulled from the rotation altogether, allowing Filiowski to step into a permanent starting role, both in fantasy and reality.

Consider selling: Walker Kessler, UTA

On the other side of the equation, we have Kessler, who, by all accounts, has had a fantastic season, at least from a per-game perspective. In 30.4 minutes per game, he has delivered 11.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, good enough for top-40 value in standard nine-category leagues. However, as discussed previously, the missed games are happening more and more, making him a tough player to roster with any confidence. The selling point here would be that even in limited appearances, Kessler can provide elite block numbers, more so than what you might be able to find on the waiver wire. If you are uncertain regarding his availability down the stretch, moving him now makes perfect sense, especially while the missed games are at least somewhat predictable.