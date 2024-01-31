Fantasy Basketball Trends: Players on the Rise

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

He's only gotten more comfortable lately. The wing has scored in double digits during nine of his past 10 appearances, and he's reached 20 points twice in the past three games. During this 10-game stretch, Nesmith is averaging 15.1 points on 54/49/70 shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.0 minutes. He's ranked 84th in eight-category value over the past two weeks and should be rostered almost everywhere.

Nesmith became a full-time starter after Christmas. The 2020 No. 14 overall pick out of Vanderbilt has always been a fantastic defender, but he's added a lethal three-ball this season. He's shooting 46.3 percent from deep on 4.7 attempts. It's not a high-volume mark, but it gets the job done. And while his 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks isn't dominant, Nesmith will have the occasional monster game on that side of the ball. In his 43 appearances, he has six performances with at least three steals and seven performances with at least two blocks.

This point in the season always turns into a whirlwind. We're nearly 60 percent of the way done with the campaign, and the trade deadline is next week Thursday (Feb. 8). Injuries are piling up, rumors are flying, and All-Star talk is putting an eye on some of the league's biggest performers. Let's take a look at some players (and teams) who have been feeling it over the past couple of weeks.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers

Jalen Green, Rockets

If a Risers and Fallers article was written every two weeks, Green would probably alternate between them every time. But this recent stretch is especially good. Over his past five appearances, the third-year guard is averaging 26.8 points on 48/31/87 shooting, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals. Most of this production occurred while Jabari Smith was sidelined, but Green still popped for 34 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Smith's first game back – a win over the Lakers on Monday. If for some reason he was dropped in a 12-team category league, pick him up while he's rolling.

Assorted Players on the Grizzlies

Memphis has been completely decimated by injuries. Ja Morant is out for the year. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart could return sometime in late February, but would there really be a point to that? Memphis is somehow treading water but still holds a poor 18-29 record – 5.0 games back of the final Play-In spot. I suspect they'll start playing worse soon, and my guess is that they're effectively locked into the 13th seed in the West.

Over the past 14 days, four Grizzlies players are ranked inside of the top 100 for eight-category per-game production – Vince Williams (47), Jaren Jackson (50), John Konchar (93) and Luke Kennard (95). I expect Williams' shooting to regress off the 17.4 points on 54/47/76 he's produced, but he still needs to be rostered everywhere. Konchar and Kennard are dealing with injuries lately. I don't hate the idea of moving on from Konchar, but Kennard should be held onto as long as his sore knee doesn't turn into a long-term issue.

Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, Kings

Coach Mike Brown has seemingly encouraged Barnes and Huerter to get more involved offensively, which has also resulted in Malik Monk's usage decreasing. Barnes' three-game hot streak came to an end with a 12-point effort Monday against the Grizzlies, but he still took 15 shots, 10 of which were threes. Still, over the past four, he's averaging 25.8 points on 17.5 shots, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.8 minutes. Huerter's seven-game streak has resulted in 17.4 points on 56/48/60 shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.9 minutes. Both players' efficiency will regress sooner than later, but managers should ride it while it's hot.

Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, Knicks

Julius Randle dislocated his right shoulder Saturday against the Heat and is expected to miss multiple weeks. He's sat out the past two games, which has resulted in big boosts in production from DiVincenzo and Hart. In those contests, DiVincenzo has totaled 61 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks in 81 minutes; Hart has totaled 18 points, 22 rebounds, 17 assists, two steals and two blocks in 82 minutes. Pray for their knees. Let's not complicate this: add both players off waivers immediately if it hasn't happened already. The next several weeks will be massive for them.

The Warriors' key rotation players

Draymond Green's return from suspension has spurred better play for the Warriors. They've gone 2-3 in five games but hold a +4.1 net rating. Green himself is playing well, averaging 8.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. His return is aiding Stephen Curry, who is averaging 33.4 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins is also playing better, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals. Jonathan Kuminga has been out of his mind over the past seven, averaging 25.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals. Kuminga and Curry are certainly not available in your league, but add Green and Wiggins if they've somehow gone unclaimed. Everyone is shooting hot, though, so some minor regression will hit eventually.

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers

Russell crashed back to earth during a loss to the Hawks on Tuesday, recording nine points on 3-for-11 shooting, five assists and one rebound in 27 minutes. In his nine prior matchups, he'd averaged 27.0 points on 51/50/90 shooting, 6.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 38.9 minutes. Hopefully, you sold high. It's possible he regains some form, though a Thursday matchup against Boston is intimidating. Ultimately, it seems likely he'll be traded. If that happens, there's a good chance it's into a worse situation, unless it's a salary dump to a bad team. But if that occurs, will he take over the offense and play every game? It's tough to say.

Devin Booker, Suns

There isn't much actionable here since we're talking about one of the best players in the NBA, but it's worth acknowledging Booker's past seven games. He popped for 52 points on Jan. 19, 62 points on Jan. 26 and 44 points on Jan. 28. During this stretch, he's averaging 38.3 points on 56/41/84 shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 assists in 37.7 minutes. Phoenix is having a strong January, going 10-5. I'd only sell high on Booker if I can get a guaranteed top-10 player in return.