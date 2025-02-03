Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: When Will Anthony Davis Make His Dallas Debut?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

We head into Week 16 on quite the tailwind, considering the flurry of noteworthy trade activity involving some of the biggest names in the NBA over the weekend. There is some impact stemming from those transactions as far as our Start/Sit suggestions are concerned this week, and we're also set to benefit from a favorable schedule that even features one rare five-game ledger.

We head into Week 16 on quite the tailwind, considering the flurry of noteworthy trade activity involving some of the biggest names in the NBA over the weekend. There is some impact stemming from those transactions as far as our Start/Sit suggestions are concerned this week, and we're also set to benefit from a favorable schedule that even features one rare five-game ledger.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FIVE GAMES: Houston Rockets

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks

Without further ado, let's examine some tougher start/sit decisions for Week 16:

Guards

Start: Kelly Oubre, 76ers

30% start rate

Oubre easily retains his spot this week as the 76ers prepare to embark on a four-game schedule they're expected to begin without the services of both Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (finger). Oubre thrived under those circumstances in Week 15, even contributing one double-double and averaging 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 40.3 minutes per contest over four games. The veteran wing logged no less than 37 and as many as 44 minutes in those games, and he projects to be in for another busy week as the 76ers' second-most important source of production next to Tyrese Maxey, at least to start the schedule.

Start: Stephon Castle, Spurs

32% roster rate

Castle gained quite the new backcourt mate over the weekend, as De'Aaron Fox arrived via trade with the Kings to fill the starting point guard spot. Castle already checks into the week running hot, having posted double-digit scoring efforts in eight of the last nine games, including four straight, and averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per 29.1 minutes per contest over the latter span. Castle will have another four games to work with this week and should certainly come to benefit from sharing the floor with Fox, who'll command plenty of defensive attention. Additionally, Victor Wembanyama could miss at least Monday's game against the Grizzlies with an illness, which would give Castle's usage a boost to start the week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keyonte George, Jazz (46% start rate)

Sit: Jrue Holiday, Celtics

55% start rate

Holiday was saddled with a Sit designation in Week 15 despite the fact he was on a four-game schedule, and that was validated when he turned in unremarkable averages of 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists across 29.5 minutes per game. Those numbers are simply reflective of Holiday's understandably reduced role on a first unit loaded with star power, and with only three games this coming week and Boston's stars seemingly healthy, he's certainly worthy of keeping his spot on the bench.

Forwards

Start: Dillon Brooks, Rockets

25% roster rate

Brooks is the first of two Rockets who we'll highlight in large part due to their upcoming five-game schedule, and the veteran wing has also earned his Start designation with some atypically prolific offensive production of late. Brooks checks into Week 16 having just gone off for 36 points against the Celtics four games ago and with five straight double-digit scoring efforts overall, a span in which he's averaging 19.6 points (on 51.4% shooting, including 50.0% 3-point shooting) and 4.4 rebounds across 32.2 minutes per contest. Brooks is not without volatility and sometimes struggles to offer much outside of points, rebounds and 3-point shooting. However, with so many games to work with and a hot hand – not to mention the fact Fred VanVleet (ankle) will start the week sidelined and Alperen Sengun (calf) could also miss at least one game – he's a very viable option with multi-position eligibility.

Start: Tari Eason, Rockets

33% start rate

Eason is another member of the Rockets that stands to benefit from both Houston's busy schedule and aforementioned injury concerns attached to some of his star teammates. The talented big man is already a key member of the second unit and is averaging 11.1 points (on 41.7% 3-point shooting), 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals per contest over eight games since returning from an extended absence due to a leg injury. Eason could also be due for some extra usage at the beginning of the week in particular as the Rockets open with a back-to-back set against the Knicks and Nets on Monday and Tuesday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (46% start rate)

Sit: Julius Randle, Timberwolves

55% start rate

Randle naturally would never qualify for a Sit designation under normal circumstances, but the star forward will start Minnesota's four-game schedule with an absence Monday due to a groin strain he suffered Thursday against the Jazz. Randle already missed Saturday's contest against the Wizards due to the injury, and head coach Chris Finch stated that he expects to be without him for "multiple games." That's more than enough to introduce too much doubt into the equation, and it sounds like Randle may be lucky to see the floor for two games this week in a best-case scenario.

CENTERS

Start: Wendell Carter, Magic

31% roster rate

Goga Bitadze continues to serve as the Magic's starting center, but the latter has struggled in his first two turns with the first unit since returning from a multi-game absence due to a concussion. Carter was productive during Bitadze's time away and is averaging 11.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.9 minutes per game over his last nine contests overall. Even with his teammate's return to the starting five in the last pair of contests, Carter has seen 25 and 24 minutes in those games. Given his steady role and typically solid floor, Carter is a viable option to continue offering useful contributions across the stat sheet.

Start: Guerschon Yabusele, 76ers

36% roster rate

As mentioned in Oubre's entry earlier, Embiid will begin the week still sidelined indefinitely by his troublesome knee. Andre Drummond did return to practice Monday and could therefore be nearing a return from his toe sprain, but Yabusele should retain a robust role as long as Embiid is out, especially with Drummond very likely on a minutes limit whenever he does return and Caleb Martin also starting the week iffy due to his hip injury. Yabusele has proven more than capable of delivering some diversified stat lines when given the opportunity, and he'll enter Philly's four-game week averaging 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals over 30.9 minutes per game in the last seven contests, a sample where he's also shot 54.2%, including 43.3% from 3-point range.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nick Richards, Suns (41% roster rate)

Sit: Anthony Davis, Mavericks

54% start rate

Davis was one-half of Saturday night's massive trade between the Mavericks and Lakers, but like Luka Doncic, he won't be ready to debut with his new team just yet. In Davis' case, an abdominal injury that has already caused a three-game absence is the cause, and when he was still in Los Angeles, the team announced he wouldn't be reevaluated until mid-week this week. That timeline should still hold, and with Dallas only set for three games this week anyhow, it appears Davis only has an outside chance of seeing even one game of action during Week 16.