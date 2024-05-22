Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Luka Doncic over 6.5 first-quarter points (-142) at Timberwolves

DraftKings, 4:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Doncic has scored the most first-quarter points in the playoffs (110), averaging 9.2 per 1Q, and much of that was him being more banged up than he is now. This number is juiced to the over significantly, but I still like the bet given how potent he's been.

PJ Washington O2.5 made threes at Timberwolves (+150)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Washington is averaging 3.9 made threes per game over his last seven games, and while it remains to be seen if he can carry over his hot streak into the West Finals, I expect the Wolves to dare the likes of Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. to beat them. Over that seven-game run, Washington averaged 8.1 attempts per game. For the playoffs, the Wolves rank near the middle of the pack in terms of wide open three-point looks allowed to opponents, per NBA.com/Stats.

Jaden McDaniels over 10.5 points (-115) versus Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings 11:45 a.m.

Kirien Sprecher: McDaniels will play a huge role defensively for the Wolves in the WCF, but he'll also have to hit some shots on the offensive end. He scored in double figures in four of the last five games versus Denver, including back-to-back outings with at least 20 points in Games 6 and 7. Across 12 postseason contests this season, McDaniels has averaged 11.8 points.