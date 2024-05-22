NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 22, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Luka Doncic over 6.5 first-quarter points (-142) at Timberwolves

DraftKings, 4:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Doncic has scored the most first-quarter points in the playoffs (110), averaging 9.2 per 1Q, and much of that was him being more banged up than he is now. This number is juiced to the over significantly, but I still like the bet given how potent he's been.

PJ Washington O2.5 made threes at Timberwolves (+150)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Washington is averaging 3.9 made threes per game over his last seven games, and while it remains to be seen if he can carry over his hot streak into the West Finals, I expect the Wolves to dare the likes of Washington and Derrick Jones Jr. to beat them. Over that seven-game run, Washington averaged 8.1 attempts per game. For the playoffs, the Wolves rank near the middle of the pack in terms of wide open three-point looks allowed to opponents, per NBA.com/Stats.

Jaden McDaniels over 10.5 points (-115) versus Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings 11:45 a.m.

Kirien Sprecher: McDaniels will play a huge role defensively for the Wolves in the WCF, but he'll also have to hit some shots on the offensive end. He scored in double figures in four of the last five games versus Denver, including back-to-back outings with at least 20 points in Games 6 and 7. Across 12 postseason contests this season, McDaniels has averaged 11.8 points.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Game 1 of Pacers at Celtics
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Game 1 of Pacers at Celtics
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 19
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 19