Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Derrick White over 4.5 assists (-132) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 2:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: White's had a high playmaking floor for the Celtics in the playoffs, falling below three assists just once in their 11 games. He's gone up another notch lately, averaging 5.2 dimes in the past six games, notably totaling six assists in the closeout game against Cleveland and nine assists in Game 1 vs. the Pacers. As Indiana focuses on shutting down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, I think White will continue to have plenty of opportunities as a ballhandler. It helps this series projects to be the fastest-paced of Boston's playoff run.

Aaron Nesmith over 0.5 steals (-140) at Celtics

BetMGM, 2:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Nesmith played 40 minutes in the Game 1 OT loss, his most since Game 3 against Milwaukee in the first round. His role on defense should remain huge in this series while Indiana tries to slow down Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Nesmith hasn't been that potent in the steals department this playoffs (0.6 STL), but he had two steals on five deflections in Game 1 -- hopefully a sign of things to come.

Tyrese Haliburton O8.5 AST at Boston (+105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Haliburton ended Game 1 with 10 assists in just over 40 minutes, and while the Pacers shot the ball well and the game went into overtime, the tracking numbers imply that Haliburton actually left a significant number of assists on the table. Per NBA.com/Stats, he accounted for 20 "potential" assists and only half of those were converted. During the playoffs, the Pacers are converting closer to 57 percent of Haliburton's assist chances, so even if the hot shooting falls back a bit, I like Haliburton to approach double-digit dimes again in Game 2 -- especially at plus money.

I'm taking the OVER on Myles Turner grabbing 7.5 rebounds

(DraftKings, +114, 11:30am CT)

Ken Crites: The Celtics continue to start 37-year-old Al Horford at center while they wait for Kristaps Porzingis (calf) to return. That should continue to mean monster minutes for Myles Turner as the Pacers try to exploit their advantage at center. For the 2024 postseason, Turner is averaging 6.8 boards a game. So clearly this is no lock. But crashing Turner on the boards was almost a winning strategy in Game 1, where Turner gathered 10 rebounds. Did the Knicks teach the Pacers the value of boxing out? We'll find out. The K-Train is 35-27 – feel free to fade.