NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 23, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Derrick White over 4.5 assists (-132) vs. Pacers

FanDuel, 2:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: White's had a high playmaking floor for the Celtics in the playoffs, falling below three assists just once in their 11 games. He's gone up another notch lately, averaging 5.2 dimes in the past six games, notably totaling six assists in the closeout game against Cleveland and nine assists in Game 1 vs. the Pacers. As Indiana focuses on shutting down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, I think White will continue to have plenty of opportunities as a ballhandler. It helps this series projects to be the fastest-paced of Boston's playoff run.

Aaron Nesmith over 0.5 steals (-140) at Celtics

BetMGM, 2:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Nesmith played 40 minutes in the Game 1 OT loss, his most since Game 3 against Milwaukee in the first round. His role on defense should remain huge in this series while Indiana tries to slow down Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Nesmith hasn't been that potent in the steals department this playoffs (0.6 STL), but he had two steals on five deflections in Game 1 -- hopefully a sign of things to come.

Tyrese Haliburton O8.5 AST at Boston (+105)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Haliburton ended Game 1 with 10 assists in just over 40 minutes, and while the Pacers shot the ball well and the game went into overtime, the tracking numbers imply that Haliburton actually left a significant number of assists on the table. Per NBA.com/Stats, he accounted for 20 "potential" assists and only half of those were converted. During the playoffs, the Pacers are converting closer to 57 percent of Haliburton's assist chances, so even if the hot shooting falls back a bit, I like Haliburton to approach double-digit dimes again in Game 2 -- especially at plus money.

I'm taking the OVER on Myles Turner grabbing 7.5 rebounds

(DraftKings, +114, 11:30am CT)

Ken Crites: The Celtics continue to start 37-year-old Al Horford at center while they wait for Kristaps Porzingis (calf) to return.  That should continue to mean monster minutes for Myles Turner as the Pacers try to exploit their advantage at center. For the 2024 postseason, Turner is averaging 6.8 boards a game.  So clearly this is no lock. But crashing Turner on the boards was almost a winning strategy in Game 1, where Turner gathered 10 rebounds.  Did the Knicks teach the Pacers the value of boxing out?  We'll find out.  The K-Train is 35-27 – feel free to fade.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. Championships incude: 2016 RW Staff NBA Keeper, 2019 RW Staff NFL Ottoneu Keeper, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Experts, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Kamla Keeper and 2023-24 FSGA NBA Expert Champions. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 23
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Game 1 of Pacers at Celtics
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday's Game 1 of Pacers at Celtics
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 21