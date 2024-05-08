NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Pacers vs. Knicks

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Pacers vs. Knicks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 8, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Pacers +5 (-112) at Knicks

DraftKings, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I thought New York would win Game 1, and they did. But I didn't like what I saw. They got best-case scenario performances out of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo -- the team as a whole shooting 54 FG% and 48 3P%. Despite that, New York barely eked out a four-point win. Indiana was constantly getting wide open looks (24 wide open attempts compared to New York's 14, according to NBA.com), and Haliburton hardly affected the game at all. Yes, TJ McConnell played excellently and ended with 18 points (9-16 FG) and three assists, but I actually thought he missed a couple of easy looks.

Aaron Nesmith O11.5 points at Knicks (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Nesmith was quiet in Game 1 and still went over this number, despite only taking two three-pointers and missing both. One of the best marksmen in the NBA during the regular season, Nesmith shot just 31% from deep in Round 1 against Milwaukee but took almost seven threes per game. The Pacers struggled to generate open threes against the Knicks, but I expect that to be more of a point of emphasis in Game 2, and it starts with Nesmith, who took at least five threes in all six games against the Bucks.

Precious Achiuwa O1.5 STL+BLK vs. Pacers (+150)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Admittedly, this one is more of a dart throw, but Achiuwa should be back in the regular rotation for the rest of the series with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. Robinson missed one game against Philly in Round 1, and Achiuwa saw 20 minutes off the bench en route to seven boards and four blocks. Expecting that level of rim-protection is not realistic, but Achiuwa should see enough minutes tonight – particularly if Isaiah Hartenstein were to land in any foul trouble -- to make this an appealing, albeit risky, play at the price.

Ben Sheppard over 1.5 made three-pointers (+175) versus the New York Knicks

DraftKings 2:30 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sheppard continues to have solid playing time and has connected on at least one three-pointer in each of the first seven postseason games. He's made multiple threes four times during that stretch, including in three of the last four.

T.J. McConnell over 0.5 steals (-195) versus the New York Knicks

DraftKings 2:30 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: McConnell has seven steals over the last two games and played at least 22 minutes in each of those contests. With Tyrese Haliburton managing a back injury, McConnell should maintain a sizable role and create havoc on both ends of the court. The Knicks turned the ball over 14 times in Game 1.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 8
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, May 7
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, May 7
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 7
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 6
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 6