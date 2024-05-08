Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Pacers vs. Knicks

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Pacers +5 (-112) at Knicks

DraftKings, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I thought New York would win Game 1, and they did. But I didn't like what I saw. They got best-case scenario performances out of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo -- the team as a whole shooting 54 FG% and 48 3P%. Despite that, New York barely eked out a four-point win. Indiana was constantly getting wide open looks (24 wide open attempts compared to New York's 14, according to NBA.com), and Haliburton hardly affected the game at all. Yes, TJ McConnell played excellently and ended with 18 points (9-16 FG) and three assists, but I actually thought he missed a couple of easy looks.

Aaron Nesmith O11.5 points at Knicks (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Nesmith was quiet in Game 1 and still went over this number, despite only taking two three-pointers and missing both. One of the best marksmen in the NBA during the regular season, Nesmith shot just 31% from deep in Round 1 against Milwaukee but took almost seven threes per game. The Pacers struggled to generate open threes against the Knicks, but I expect that to be more of a point of emphasis in Game 2, and it starts with Nesmith, who took at least five threes in all six games against the Bucks.

Precious Achiuwa O1.5 STL+BLK vs. Pacers (+150)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Admittedly, this one is more of a dart throw, but Achiuwa should be back in the regular rotation for the rest of the series with Mitchell Robinson sidelined. Robinson missed one game against Philly in Round 1, and Achiuwa saw 20 minutes off the bench en route to seven boards and four blocks. Expecting that level of rim-protection is not realistic, but Achiuwa should see enough minutes tonight – particularly if Isaiah Hartenstein were to land in any foul trouble -- to make this an appealing, albeit risky, play at the price.

Ben Sheppard over 1.5 made three-pointers (+175) versus the New York Knicks

DraftKings 2:30 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: Sheppard continues to have solid playing time and has connected on at least one three-pointer in each of the first seven postseason games. He's made multiple threes four times during that stretch, including in three of the last four.

T.J. McConnell over 0.5 steals (-195) versus the New York Knicks

DraftKings 2:30 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: McConnell has seven steals over the last two games and played at least 22 minutes in each of those contests. With Tyrese Haliburton managing a back injury, McConnell should maintain a sizable role and create havoc on both ends of the court. The Knicks turned the ball over 14 times in Game 1.