Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Dereck Lively over 1.5 assists (+185) at Timberwolves

BetMGM, 2:32 PM CT

Alex Barutha: You typically don't think assists when it comes to Lively props. But the big man has at least one assist in 10 straight playoff games, averaging 1.7 dimes in this stretch. He's averaging 2.3 assists over the past four games, and he's had three assists in back-to-back games. According to NBA.com, Lively had four adjusted assists in Game 1 against Minnesota. There's certainly value in the over at nearly 2-to-1 odds.

PJ Washington over 2.5 threes (+150) at Timberwolves

BetMGM, 2:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'll keep going back to the well when this is plus money as long as Washington keeps getting wide open looks. Seven of his eight three-point attempts in Game 1 were wide open -- a trend that started back in the series against OKC. He's made only two triples in three straight games, but I still think this is good value.

Luka Doncic over 1.5 steals (+106) at Timberwolves

FanDuel, 2:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm not here to claim Doncic is a good defender, but he's been racking up steals. Over the past seven games, he's swiping 2.0 per game, and he racked up three steals on five deflections in Game 1. I'm willing to bet on that continuing in Game 2 at these odds.

Kyrie Irving under 22.5 points (-115) at Minnesota

DraftKings 2:00 p.m.

Kirien Sprecher: Irving exploded for 30 points in Game 1, but that was on the back of a huge first half (24 points on 11-for-14). Minnesota clearly had a better defensive plan for Irving in the second half, and I expect that to continue to start Game 2. Before Wednesday's explosion, Irving had scored 22 or fewer points in six straight games, averaging 15.7 points on 44.0 percent shooting during that stretch.