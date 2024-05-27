Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Derrick White over 5.5 assists (+120) at Pacers

DraftKings, 1:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm surprised this number isn't 6.5, and we're getting it at plus money at 5.5. White had accumulated at least six assists in four straight games, and he's averaging 8.0 adjusted assists in this series. I don't expect his production to slow down now, especially in this fast-paced matchup against the Pacers.

Al Horford first-quarter scoring leader (+1800) at Pacers

DraftKings, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This may qualify as a bit of an obscure bet, but I wanted to find something that didn't feel like it was highly dependent on Jrue Holiday's or Tyrese Haliburton's statuses. Horford has been the series' fifth-leading first-quarter scorer, notably taking the most threes per 1Q (2.7). That's enough upside for me to be interested in 18-to-1 odds.