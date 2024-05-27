NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 4 of Eastern Conference Finals

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on May 27, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Derrick White over 5.5 assists (+120) at Pacers

DraftKings, 1:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm surprised this number isn't 6.5, and we're getting it at plus money at 5.5. White had accumulated at least six assists in four straight games, and he's averaging 8.0 adjusted assists in this series. I don't expect his production to slow down now, especially in this fast-paced matchup against the Pacers.

Al Horford first-quarter scoring leader (+1800) at Pacers

DraftKings, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This may qualify as a bit of an obscure bet, but I wanted to find something that didn't feel like it was highly dependent on Jrue Holiday's or Tyrese Haliburton's statuses. Horford has been the series' fifth-leading first-quarter scorer, notably taking the most threes per 1Q (2.7). That's enough upside for me to be interested in 18-to-1 odds.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
