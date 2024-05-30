Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Game 5 of Western Conference Finals

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Anthony Edwards over 6.5 assists (-110) vs. Mavericks

DraftKings, 4:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Edwards has gone over this number in five straight games, extending back to Game 7 of the series against Denver. He accumulated nine assists in each of the past two games, and the offense will need to continue running through him for Minnesota to stand a chance of making a comeback. Dallas' best gameplan is still to force Edwards to pass, rather than shoot. He's averaging 25.3 points and 8.3 assists in the past three games, showing he can do both.

PJ Washington over 1.5 made threes (-185) at Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington is still getting a ton of open looks from three. He's a relatively poor 4-for-15 (27%) over the past two games, but 10 of those attempts were classified as wide open. Plenty of books have this at over/under 2.5 at plus money, so pick your poison. Ultimately, I'm banking on some positive regression.

Kyrie Irving 1Q points leader (+800) at Timberwolves

DraftKings, 4:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: In terms of first-quarter scoring, Irving ranks third in this series at 6.5 PP1Q, behind Luka Doncic (8.3) and Anthony Edwards (10.3). Edwards and Doncic have both shot extremely well so far, and maybe unsustainably so, with Edwards slashing 50/44/72 and Doncic slashing 48/50/100 in first quarters. Meanwhile, Irving is at 48/20/100. If he can progress to the mean on his three-point shooting, he's right with those two. Regardless, I'd assume if we played eight more games in this series, Irving would lead a first quarter in scoring at least once. He's too talented of a scorer for his odds to be this long.