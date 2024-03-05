Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Tuesday, March 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Victor Wembanyama over 3.5 blocks (-135) at Rockets

BetMGM, 4:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Wembanyama is questionable for this game with shoulder soreness, but I like him to go over if he plays. The rookie has 5+ blocks in six of the past eight games, averaging 5.4 swats during this stretch -- starting with a 10-block effort against the Raptors. This is an excellent situation for Wembanyama, as Houston has been blocked the most of any team over the past month, allowing the most blocks to opposing centers.

Wendell Carter O19.5 PTS+REB at CHA (-108)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Carter continues to seemingly alternate good and bad games on a nightly basis, but I love this matchup for him against a Charlotte team that ranks in the top-three in both points and boards allowed to centers this season. Carter is coming off of a 19-point, eight-board effort against Detroit on Sunday and has gone over this number in three of his last five – a sample that includes a low-minute night in a blowout win over the Nets last week.

Kelly Olynyk O16.5 PTS+AST vs. NOR (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're firing up an Olynyk prop tonight with Scottie Barnes and, more importantly, Jakob Poeltl sidelined for the Raptors. Accordingly, Olynyk should move into the starting lineup and be set for a nice boost in minutes. He's gone over this number in eight of nine games on the season in which he's played at least 25 minutes, with the lone exception coming this past Sunday against Charlotte.

Knicks -3.0 vs. Hawks (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This play comes with an Assuming Jalen Brunson Plays provision, but if that's the case I love this spot for the Knicks. Atlanta is coming off of back-to-back bad losses in Brooklyn and carries a 19-41 ATS mark in the night – far and away the worst in the NBA this season and easily the worst in the last 20 seasons. The Knicks are 12-9 ATS as a home favorite, while the Hawks are just 6-12 ATS as a road dog. Atlanta does have a slight rest advantage, but I'm not sure that matters – again, as long as Brunson is in.

I'm taking the OVER on Josh Hart posting 26.5 points+rebounds

(FanDuel, -106, 10:30am ET)

Ken Crites: I've been down this path before with Hart, yet rolling the dice again. Over his last six games, he's averaged 16.5 points and 12.5 boards per contest. But more importantly, he's played 40+ minutes in each of those games. The opportunities are there. Plus they play Atlanta, who might be falling apart without Trae Young. Of course, the Knicks have their own injury woes. Brunson is a GTD. If he's out, the Knicks will certainly need scoring from others. The K-Train is 31-23 after my seven-bet hot streak was snapped last night. Feel free to fade!