NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Game 2 of Lakers-Nuggets WCF

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Aaron Gordon over 21.5 points + rebounds + assists (-115) vs. Lakers

DraftKings, 3:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm operating under the assumption that the Lakers go with the defensive strategy of placing Anthony Davis on Aaron Gordon so he can sag off and protect the rim. If I'm Denver, I send the ball Gordon's way and have him operate in dribble hand-offs, like the Warriors do when teams sag off of Draymond Green, for example. Obviously, this plays into the Lakers' hand by taking the ball out of Jokic's hands, but I think that would be the best way to continue generating open threes. So, I expect more assists than usual out of Gordon, and I think he'll be encouraged to take wide-open looks when presented with them. I can also see him crashing the offensive boards hard with a head of steam, challenging AD to get in front of him. In the postseason, Gordon is averaging 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 35.3 minutes.

Rui Hachimura over 0.5 steals (+135) at Denver

DraftKings, 3:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I know, everyone is running to the sportsbook with fists full of dollars to bet on Rui Hachimura getting a single steal. But he was really active defensively in Game 1, racking up four deflections (zero steals somehow) and one block. If he continues to have active hands and see minutes in the upper-20s, the steals should come.

Austin Reaves over 1.5 threes (-145) at Denver

PointsBet, 4:03 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Reaves got six wide-open threes in Game 1, and I'm not anticipating a massive defensive switch-up from Denver. He's been launching all playoffs, making 2.3 per game, and he's made at least three triples in each of the past four games. I would also consider Reaves to lead the game in made threes at 6-to-1 on DraftKings.

Nikola Jokic O10.5AST (-105) vs. Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Jokic easily cleared this number in Game 1 (14 assists), and while the Lakers found some adjustments late in the game, I expect Denver to be ready with plenty of counters in Game 2. If the Lakers do, indeed, move Anthony Davis off of Jokic and look to double the two-time MVP in paint, I expect plenty of dump-offs and kick-outs from Jokic, who prefers to operate as a facilitator than a 30-plus-point scorer, if given the option.