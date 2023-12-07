NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, December 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Milwaukee Bucks -5 vs. Indiana Pacers (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:20 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Bucks have had their fair share of ups and downs early in the year but had a dominant showing during Tuesday's In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal against the Knicks with a 146-122 win. The Pacers pulled off a 10-point win over the Celtics, but I predict that the Bucks will be too much for them Thursday, even amid Tyrese Haliburton's recent tear. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most driven competitors in the league, and with a spot in the In-Season Tournament Final on the line, I think he'll leave it all on the line.

Buddy Hield Over 2.5 Made Threes (-160) at Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: You're going to have to lay some juice, but this is a great number for Hield in what's literally projected to be the highest-scoring game in over 30 years if we're just going by the total. Indy is going to need to go score-for-score with Milwaukee, and high-volume three-point shooting is how a team like the Pacers can even the playing field. Hield has taken at least six threes in all but four games this season.

Damian Lillard Over 7.5 Assists (-125) vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:35 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: While Lillard has been much more consistent of late as a scorer, he's thrived as a facilitator, putting up 8.7 assists per game over his last six appearances. If this game is as high-scoring and fast-paced as we expect, Lillard should generate a ton of assist chances and could easily play 40-plus minutes.

Trey Murphy Over 13.5 Points (-120) at Los Angeles Lakers

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Murphy has been limited in his first two games in action this season, and he rested during Saturday's loss to Chicago. However, he's been a reliable scorer off the bench while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. The 23-year-old logged 18 points against the Spurs on Friday before dropping 16 against Sacramento on Monday. Murphy has had several days to rest before Thursday's matchup, and I like his chances to score at least 14 points.

Brandon Ingram Over 28.5 Points + Assists (-120) at Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:40 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: Ingram cleared this on points alone against Sacramento on Tuesday while also chipping in eight boards in 40 minutes. In what should be another close game and a playoff-like environment, Ingram could again be looking at a 40-minute night. He's handed out at least five assists in seven straight games (6.1 APG in that span) while posting 23.3 points per game during that stretch.

Zion Williamson Under 22.5 Points (-110) at Los Angeles Lakers

BetMGM, 2:35 p.m. CT

Ken Crites: Williamson is in a bit of a mini-slump, averaging only 16.3 points per game over his last three contests. I'm hopeful a motivated LeBron James, with support from Anthony Davis, can slow down and frustrate Williamson. The Lakers have been playing decent defense lately, giving up 109.5 points per game over their last 10 contests. More importantly, I think the Lakers are motivated to be "all in" for the In-Season Tournament trophy. I realize this isn't a "home" game for LA, but I expect the Las Vegas crowd to be strongly in the Lakers' favor. When at home, the Lakers have given up only 106.5 points per game. The return of CJ McCollum also takes shots away from Williamson. I'm on a three-bet slump, so feel free to fade.