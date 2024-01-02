NBA Best Bets Today: Free Picks for Tuesday, January 2

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Zion Williamson O27.5 PTS + AST vs. Nets

Underdog Pick 'Em, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: Williamson has been on a nice run of late, putting up at least 21 points in four straight games while piling up 14 assists over his last two. Meanwhile, the Nets are down to 28th in defense over their last 10 games, allowing opponents to shoot 49.9% from the field, put up 122.1 points and hand out 28.9 assists per game. On the year, Williamson has gone over this number in 14 of 27 appearances.

Kings-Hornets total U231.0

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Kings are 16.5-point favorites tonight, which is a bit too high for me to take, but it's hard not to like this as an explosive spot for Sacramento going up against the NBA's second-worst defense over the last 10 games. In that span, the Hornets have an NBA-worst -19.2 NET rating and are allowing opponents to shoot a staggering 52.2 percent from the field. However, they've slowed down the pace and are actually allowing the fewest field goal attempts per game to opponents. The Hornets may also be down Terry Rozier again, in addition to Mark Williams and Gordon Hayward, meaning they'll likely have a difficult time holding up their end of the bargain as far as the total is concerned – especially on the second night of a back-to-back. As was the case Monday night in Denver, I expect Charlotte to struggle to break the century mark.

Chris Paul under 9.5 assists (-145) vs. Magic

DraftKings, 3pm EST

Ken Crites: I know CP3 will probably be a Hall of Famer, but right now the Warriors stink, and Chris Paul isn't helping. Golden State has lost their past three games, and Paul has averaged 15.3 points and only 4.3 dimes over 29 minutes in those losses. He's averaging 7.4 assists per game this season, so I can't understand why Vegas is setting the assist hurdle this high. Paul might again get the starting nod tonight, but it's rookie Brandin Podziemski who's been bringing the excitement. Tonight's contest versus Orlando has a modest O/U of 229.5, so no one is expecting a high-scoring game. I'm playing it safe and taking what I hope is easy money. The K-Train is 14-10 this season, so feel free to fade.