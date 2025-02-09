NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at DET: While the Hornets have won two of their three matchups with the Pistons this season, Detroit has won four of six games in this series.

TOR at HOU: The Rockets beat the Raptors earlier this year, but Toronto won five of their previous six meetings in this series.

PHI at MIL: The Bucks have won both games against the Sixers this season and six straight in total.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

CHA - Josh Okogie (hamstring), Brandon Miller (wrist), Nick Smith Jr (back), Dennis Schroder (trade), Jusuf Nurkic (trade)

DET - Jaden Ivey (leg), Cade Cunningham (ankle)

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (hip), RJ Barrett (concussion)

HOU - Fred VanVleet (ankle), Jabari Smith Jr (hand)

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee)

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf)

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,500) vs. Hornets

Cunningham is on his way to his first All-Star Game next week, and the former top pick has earned it. The Pistons point guard is second on this slate with over 51 DraftKings points per game. That number is even higher since Jaden Ivey went down, with Cunningham scoring at least 52 DK points in eight of his last nine outings. A matchup with Charlotte only adds to his value, with Cade scoring at least 51 fantasy points in two of his three matchups with the Hornets this year.

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,000) vs. Sixers

Dame has been a $10K player throughout his career but has dropped a tiny bit due to all of the usage that Giannis Antetokounmpo swallows up. That price decrease is massive since Giannis is missing this game, which is even better since Khris Middleton was traded as well. That should guarantee Lillard 35-40 minutes, 20-25 shots and a 30-40 percent usage rate. If all that happens, Lillard should go off since he has at least 51 DK points in five of his last eight outings. Not to mention, Philly ranks 23rd in defensive efficiency ratings.

Forwards/Centers

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($8,500) vs. Raptors

This kid looks like a superstar in the making, and he's really showing it in this newfound role. Losing Jabari Smith forced Thompson into the starting lineup, but Fred VanVleet's injury made him one of the primary playmakers on this team. That's led to Amen scoring at least 33 DK points in 18 of his last 20 outings while posting a 45-point average in that span. That should be easy to duplicate against Toronto's terrible defense, ranked 25th in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($6,100) vs. Sixers

Portis has always been one of the best per-minute producers in the NBA, and he's impossible to fade with Antetokounmpo and Middleton out of the picture. That'll likely force Portis back into the starting lineup, with the big man scoring 60 and 62 DK points in his two most recent outings. In addition, Portis is averaging 53 DraftKings points per game across his last seven starts in total! All of that would make you believe that Portis is flirting with five figures but he's nearly half of that!

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers ($9,700) at Bucks

Anyone who plays DFS knows how special Maxey has been over the last month. The All-Star snub has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in 16 of his last 17 outings, generating a 52-point average in that span. That makes it hard to believe he's still below $10K, averaging 24 shots and 40 minutes a game in that sensational stretch. We also love the matchup with Milwaukee, posting a 25th OPRK against opposing guards. In their most recent meeting, Maxey collected 37 points, six rebounds and seven assists en route to nearly 60 fantasy points!

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,300) vs. Hornets

This 21-year-old has all the potential in the world, and we're finally seeing glimpses of it. Duren has scored at least 34 DraftKings points in nine of his last 11 outings. The big man also has a 39-point average in that span, showcasing a 50-point upside as well. One of those upside games could be in play against Charlotte, surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing centers. When they played last month, Duren had nearly 40 fantasy points.

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($5,600) at Rockets

IQ has been in and out of the lineup with differing injuries all season, but this guy's a stud when he's fully healthy. We're creeping close to that full workload, with Quickley playing 28 minutes in Toronto's most recent game. If you look at the 21 games that Quickley has played over 30 minutes since the start of last season, he's averaging 41 DK points per game. He's also scored at least 32 fantasy points in all but five of those, which is impossible to find from a sub-$6K player.

Value Picks

Moussa Diabate, Hornets ($4,600) at Pistons

This Mark Williams trade has been a debacle, but we must assume Diabate will start at center until Williams returns. That's what we saw in the Hornets' most recent game, with Moussa dropping 36 DK points across 33 minutes of action. In the 12 games Moussa has played at least 24 minutes, he's averaging nearly 35 DraftKings points per game. All you need is 25 fantasy points for a $4,600 player to be a decent value, but that looks like his floor as long as Williams is sidelined.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($3,900) at Rockets

With Jakob Poeltl and Brandon Ingram missing this game, Mogbo is one of the only big men left. That forced Toronto to play him 28 minutes in their most recent outing. That sort of role is impossible to overlook from a sub-$4K player, especially since Mogbo is averaging nearly 30 DK points per game in that type of role all season.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks ($3,800) vs. Sixers

This price has to be a mistake. Kuzma was just traded to Milwaukee a few days ago, and it appears DraftKings forgot to update his salary. This guy has been sitting between $6K and $7K throughout his career, and he should have plenty of opportunities here with Antetokounmpo out and Middleton in Washington. That should guarantee Kuz at least 25 minutes and double-digit shots, which makes the sub-$4K price tag truly shocking.

