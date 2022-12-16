NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at DET

Pistons 4-9 at home.

ATL at CHA

Hornets on six-game slide.

ORL at BOS

Magic on four-game win streak.

IND at CLE

Cavs 12-2 at home.

GSW at PHI

Warriors 2-13 on the road.

BKN at TOR

Nets on four-game win streak; Raptors on three-game slide.

NYK at CHI

Knicks have won five straight.

MIN at OKC

Timberwolves dropped three straight; Thunder dropped four.

POR at DAL

Trail Blazers on three-game win streak.

DEN at LAL

Nuggets on three-game win streak.

Injuries to Monitor

SAC - Kevin Huerter (ankle): Questionable

ATL - Clint Capela (calf), Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT

CHA - Gordon Hayward (shoulder): Questionable

Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

ORL - Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Probable

Al Horford (personal): Questionable

IND - Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (quadriceps): Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

PHI - Danuel House (foot), Furkan Korkmaz (illness): Probable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (hamstring): Questionable

Patty Mills (illness): Doubtful

TOR - OG Anunoby (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (abdomen): Questionable

MIN - D'Angelo Russell (knee), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

OKC - Kenrich Williams (knee): Questionable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (ankle), Drew Eubanks (teeth): Probable

Gary Payton (abdomen), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

DAL - Davis Bertans (illness): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

DEN - Michael Porter (heel): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings (8,100) at Pistons

After a string of quieter outings, Fox produced 53.5 DK points last time out. He should excel again as the Pistons give up the league's eighth most points to opposing point guards and also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field. Fox also averages 22.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals on the season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,900) at Thunder

Edwards is averaging 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals across the last 10 games, including seven over 39 DK points. He averages 7.1 three-point attempts and is primed to do well against the Thunder as they concede an average of 13.2 threes and give up the league's third most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($7,500) vs. Hawks

Oubre is producing at a high level by posting 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.0 steals through the last 10 games, including over 40 DK points in five. He also recorded 41 DK points during the previous meeting with the Hawks. Oubre has a chance for another solid outing as Atlanta allows 25 free-throw attempts per game and opponents shoot 47.5 percent from the field.

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,800) vs. Warriors

Harris is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, topping 40 DK points in six. He has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who are shorthanded and also allow the league's fifth most points.

Mason Plumlee, Hornets ($6,100) vs. Hawks

Plumlee should do well against the Hawks, who give up the fifth most rebounds per game and are also without their starting frontcourt of John Collins and Clint Capela. Plumlee averages 9.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season, and has exceeded 30 DK points in six of the last seven.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,700) vs. Timberwolves

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals across his last 10 outings, surpassing 45 DK points in seven. He has a great opportunity to keep it rolling against the Timberwolves, who give up a league-high 27.2 points per game to point guards and a league-high 14.2 three-pointers. They also average 16.1 turnovers per game, which is third-highest in the league.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,000) at Thunder

Reid is averaging 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 19 minutes since Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined, and could be up for a bigger boost if Rudy Gobert is also out. Reid has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

Williams earned himself the start in four of the last five appearances. He should continue to receive big minutes as he's averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists during that span and delivered 27 DK points in the last two. Williams also benefits as he will face a weakened Timberwolves frontcourt.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Thunder

McDaniels topped 19 DK points in three of the last five while averaging 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals. He should do well against a subpar Thunder defense and rebounding, and could be up for more opportunity if the Timberwolves are missing Gobert and/or Russell.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,800) vs. Knicks

Caruso is averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals from his last 10 outings, with at least 19 DK points in six. He has a favorable matchup against the Knicks, who give up the 10th-most points to point guards and the seventh most three-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Magic

Brogdon has exceeded 27 DK points in seven of the last 10 matchups while averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He should keep rolling with the Magic giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to point guards.

