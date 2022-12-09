NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Injuries to Monitor
WAS - Will Barton (foot), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable
Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
IND - Myles Turner (hamstring), Isaiah Jackson (knee): Questionable
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT
NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot): Questionable
CLE - Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable
Kevin Love (back): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip): Questionable
Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT
BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness): Probable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT
PHI - Danuel House (foot). De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Georges Niang (foot): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT
MEM - Steven Adams (shoulder): Questionable
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
PHX - Cameron Johnson (knee), Duane Washington (hip): OUT
NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs): Questionable
Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
UTA - Mike Conley (leg), Lauri Markkanen (illness), Simone Fontecchio (ankle): Questionable Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,200) vs. Wizards
Haliburton recorded 26 points, two rebounds, 15 assists and three steals for a total of 59.5 DK points last time out and is averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.8 steals, with 2.4 three-pointers per game over his last 10. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and are also shorthanded in the backcourt.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Jazz
Edwards continues to excel as the focal point of the Minnesota offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.0 steals through the last five games while exceeding 55 DK points twice. Edwards should keep up the strong play against the Jazz, who concede the fifth most points to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,500) vs. Hawks
Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks from the last 10 outings while producing more than 45 DK points seven times, including a high of 67.8. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth most points per game to small forwards and the fifth most free-throw attempts. The Hawks are also depleted in the frontcourt without John Collins and potentially De'Andre Hunter.
Julius Randle, Knicks ($7,900) at Hornets
Randle is on a roll averaging 22.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 games and topped 40 DK points in five of the last eight. He should continue his run against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field and also give up the league's third-most rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,300) at Mavericks
Antetokounmpo generated 51.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Mavs and should excel again thanks to his size advantage. He's currently on a streak of eight consecutive 30-point efforts with four double-doubles during that span. Giannis averages 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks on the season and has exceeded 60 DK points in three of his last six.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) vs. Pistons
Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in his last 10 games while going over 50 DK points in six and peaking at 66.8 last time out. He has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up 116.9 points per game - including the fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Value Picks
Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Timberwolves
Vanderbilt moved to a bench role in the last game, but his playing time remained close to his season average of 24 minutes. He's also posted 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games while exceeding 17 DK points in nine of those. He should excel against the Timberwolves' shorthanded frontcourt.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,600) at Magic
Boucher continues to deliver off the bench by averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds across his last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, with a high of 41.8. He has an advantage against the Magic's shorthanded frontcourt and is up for added playing time as the Raptors are missing players up front.
Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,200) at Hornets
Grimes is coming off a season-high 23-point performance where he totaled 36 DK points. He's also averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 31 minutes over nine consecutive starts. He has another opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Hornets, who give up an average of 115.4 points per game.
Seth Curry, Nets ($3,600) vs. Hawks
Curry is coming off an impressive outing where he totaled 20 points, five rebounds and six assists for a total of 36.8 DK points across 28 minutes. He's also managed 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last 10 games and has a chance to stand out versus the Hawks' shorthanded backcourt.
Jordan Goodwin, Wizards ($4,200) at Pacers
Goodwin is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists from the last five games while surpassing 23 DK points twice. He should continue to log considerable court time as the Wizards deal with backcourt injuries. Goodwin also has a beneficial matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot 36.7 percent from long range.