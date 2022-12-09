NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 9

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
December 9, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

WAS - Will Barton (foot), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable
Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT    

IND - Myles Turner (hamstring), Isaiah Jackson (knee): Questionable 
Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT   

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT      

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT  

NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT 

SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot): Questionable  

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable 
Kevin Love (back): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip): Questionable
Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT   

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) OUT   

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness): Probable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT  

PHI - Danuel House (foot). De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot), Georges Niang (foot): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT 

MEM - Steven Adams (shoulder): Questionable 
Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT   

PHX - Cameron Johnson (knee), Duane Washington (hip): OUT     

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs): Questionable 
Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT   

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT 

UTA - Mike Conley (leg), Lauri Markkanen (illness), Simone Fontecchio (ankle): Questionable Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,200) vs. Wizards

Haliburton recorded 26 points, two rebounds, 15 assists and three steals for a total of 59.5 DK points last time out and is averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.8 steals, with 2.4 three-pointers per game over his last 10. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and are also shorthanded in the backcourt.  

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Jazz

Edwards continues to excel as the focal point of the Minnesota offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.0 steals through the last five games while exceeding 55 DK points twice. Edwards should keep up the strong play against the Jazz, who concede the fifth most points to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,500) vs. Hawks 

Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks from the last 10 outings while producing more than 45 DK points seven times, including a high of 67.8. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth most points per game to small forwards and the fifth most free-throw attempts. The Hawks are also depleted in the frontcourt without John Collins and potentially De'Andre Hunter

Julius Randle, Knicks ($7,900) at Hornets

Randle is on a roll averaging 22.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 games and topped 40 DK points in five of the last eight. He should continue his run against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field and also give up the league's third-most rebounds. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,300) at Mavericks 

Antetokounmpo generated 51.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Mavs and should excel again thanks to his size advantage. He's currently on a streak of eight consecutive 30-point efforts with four double-doubles during that span. Giannis averages 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks on the season and has exceeded 60 DK points in three of his last six. 

Expected Chalk 

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) vs. Pistons 

Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in his last 10 games while going over 50 DK points in six and peaking at 66.8 last time out. He has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up 116.9 points per game - including the fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. 

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Timberwolves 

Vanderbilt moved to a bench role in the last game, but his playing time remained close to his season average of 24 minutes. He's also posted 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games while exceeding 17 DK points in nine of those. He should excel against the Timberwolves' shorthanded frontcourt. 

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,600) at Magic 

Boucher continues to deliver off the bench by averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds across his last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, with a high of 41.8. He has an advantage against the Magic's shorthanded frontcourt and is up for added playing time as the Raptors are missing players up front. 

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,200) at Hornets

Grimes is coming off a season-high 23-point performance where he totaled 36 DK points. He's also averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 31 minutes over nine consecutive starts. He has another opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Hornets, who give up an average of 115.4 points per game. 

Seth Curry, Nets ($3,600) vs. Hawks 

Curry is coming off an impressive outing where he totaled 20 points, five rebounds and six assists for a total of 36.8 DK points across 28 minutes. He's also managed 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last 10 games and has a chance to stand out versus the Hawks' shorthanded backcourt. 

Jordan Goodwin, Wizards ($4,200) at Pacers

Goodwin is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists from the last five games while surpassing 23 DK points twice. He should continue to log considerable court time as the Wizards deal with backcourt injuries. Goodwin also has a beneficial matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot 36.7 percent from long range.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
