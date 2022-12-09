NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Will Barton (foot), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Questionable

Bradley Beal (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (hamstring), Isaiah Jackson (knee): Questionable

Chris Duarte (ankle), Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

TOR - Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot): Questionable

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable

Kevin Love (back): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT

BKN - Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (illness): Probable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT

PHI - Danuel House (foot). De'Anthony Melton (back): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot), Georges Niang (foot): OUT

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Livers (shoulder): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (shoulder): Questionable

Desmond Bane (toe), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Cameron Johnson (knee), Duane Washington (hip): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ribs): Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

UTA - Mike Conley (leg), Lauri Markkanen (illness), Simone Fontecchio (ankle): Questionable Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,200) vs. Wizards

Haliburton recorded 26 points, two rebounds, 15 assists and three steals for a total of 59.5 DK points last time out and is averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists and 1.8 steals, with 2.4 three-pointers per game over his last 10. He faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep and are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Jazz

Edwards continues to excel as the focal point of the Minnesota offense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He's averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.0 steals through the last five games while exceeding 55 DK points twice. Edwards should keep up the strong play against the Jazz, who concede the fifth most points to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,500) vs. Hawks

Durant is averaging 28.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks from the last 10 outings while producing more than 45 DK points seven times, including a high of 67.8. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's fifth most points per game to small forwards and the fifth most free-throw attempts. The Hawks are also depleted in the frontcourt without John Collins and potentially De'Andre Hunter.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($7,900) at Hornets

Randle is on a roll averaging 22.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 10 games and topped 40 DK points in five of the last eight. He should continue his run against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field and also give up the league's third-most rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,300) at Mavericks

Antetokounmpo generated 51.8 DK points in the last meeting with the Mavs and should excel again thanks to his size advantage. He's currently on a streak of eight consecutive 30-point efforts with four double-doubles during that span. Giannis averages 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks on the season and has exceeded 60 DK points in three of his last six.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,600) vs. Pistons

Morant is averaging 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals in his last 10 games while going over 50 DK points in six and peaking at 66.8 last time out. He has an advantage against the Pistons, who give up 116.9 points per game - including the fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Value Picks

Jarred Vanderbilt, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Timberwolves

Vanderbilt moved to a bench role in the last game, but his playing time remained close to his season average of 24 minutes. He's also posted 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games while exceeding 17 DK points in nine of those. He should excel against the Timberwolves' shorthanded frontcourt.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,600) at Magic

Boucher continues to deliver off the bench by averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds across his last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points five times during that span, with a high of 41.8. He has an advantage against the Magic's shorthanded frontcourt and is up for added playing time as the Raptors are missing players up front.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,200) at Hornets

Grimes is coming off a season-high 23-point performance where he totaled 36 DK points. He's also averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 31 minutes over nine consecutive starts. He has another opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Hornets, who give up an average of 115.4 points per game.

Seth Curry, Nets ($3,600) vs. Hawks

Curry is coming off an impressive outing where he totaled 20 points, five rebounds and six assists for a total of 36.8 DK points across 28 minutes. He's also managed 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last 10 games and has a chance to stand out versus the Hawks' shorthanded backcourt.

Jordan Goodwin, Wizards ($4,200) at Pacers

Goodwin is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists from the last five games while surpassing 23 DK points twice. He should continue to log considerable court time as the Wizards deal with backcourt injuries. Goodwin also has a beneficial matchup against the Pacers, who allow opponents to shoot 36.7 percent from long range.

