NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 27

Slate Overview

MIL at IND

Pacers 2-8 in last 10 games.

MEM at MIN

Grizzlies on four-game slide.

ORL at MIA

Heat 7-3 in last 10 games.

CLE at OKC

Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games.

TOR at GSW

Warriors 18-6 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (illness), Aaron Nesmith (wrist), Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (knee): Questionable

Steven Adams (knee), John Konchar (concussion): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Taurean Prince (ankle): OUT

MIA - Haywood Highsmith (leg), Caleb Martin (quadriceps), Max Strus (shoulder): Probable

Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT

CLE - Kevin Love (back), Donovan Mitchell (groin): Questionable

OKC - Luguentz Dort (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (illness): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,000) at Warriors

VanVleet surpassed 40 DK points in six of the last 10 outings - including a peak of 63.3 - while averaging 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He should be able to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who give up an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game and the league's fifth-most points to point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($6,900) vs. Magic

Herro recorded a high of 41.5 DK points and is averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in five matchups since returning from a three-game absence. He hits an average of 3.1 three-pointers on 8.3 attempts and should find an opportunity to excel against the Magic as they give up the league's fifth-most threes.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($7,700) at Warriors

Barnes topped 45 DK points in six of his last 10 appearances with a high of 53 while averaging 18.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks. He faces a tough matchup, but has a size advantage at his position and should find plenty of room to stuff the stat sheet as the Warriors give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,600) vs. Magic

Butler missed the last matchup, but is expected to be ready for Friday. He exceeded 40 DK points in four of his previous 10 appearances while averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.0 steals. He should have an opportunity to do well against the Magic, who give up the league's eighth-most turnovers and the eighth-most points to power forwards.

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers ($6,000) at Thunder

Allen has exceeded 40 DK points in three of eight games while topping out at 52.3 and averaging 17.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals. He should stand out against the Thunder, who allow the league's most rebounds and eighth-most points in the paint while remaining shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,500) at Pacers

Antetokounmpo generated back-to-back 50 DK-point performances after a five-game absence. He averages 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists on the season and faces the Pacers with the league's fourth-most free throws and fifth-most rebounds.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,700) vs. Magic

Lowry is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals with a high of 28.8 DK points in four outings following a four-game absence. He should have room to get going on offense considering the Magic allow opposing point guards to shoot an average of 45.8 percent from the field.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,600) at Timberwolves

Brooks has been relatively quiet of late, but has topped 21 DK points in the last four games. He should continue to rack up respectable DK totals thanks to his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor. Brooks faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most turnovers.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,500) vs. Grizzlies

McDaniels is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games, including four where he topped 30 DK points. He'll continue to receive added playing time for his shorthanded squad and faces an advantageous matchup against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,900) at Timberwolves

Clarke is up for a boost in the absence of Steven Adams and should excel against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds. He delivered 33.5 DK points in his previous appearance and is averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 assists across the last five.

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors ($4,200) at Warriors

Achiuwa is finding his groove again averaging 14.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in five games. He has a chance to keep up the production against the Warriors, who give up a league-high in free throws per game and also the league's ninth-most rebounds.

