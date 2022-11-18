NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 18

Dan Bruno 
This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at WAS (-1), O/U: 219

CHA at CLE (-9.5), O/U: 218.5

MIL at PHI (-1.5), O/U: 215 

ORL at CHI (-8.5), O/U: 222.5 

IND (-5) at HOU, O/U: 236.5 

OKC at MEM (-6), O/U: 231.5

BOS (-2.5) at NOP, O/U: 230

DEN at DAL (-9), O/U: 216

PHX (-2) at UTA, O/U: 226.5

NYK at GSW (-7.5), O/U: 233.5

DET at LAL (-7), O/U: 225.5

Injuries to Monitor  

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable 
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT   

WAS - Jordan Goodwin (knee): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT    

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable 
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): Doubtful
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle): OUT    

CLE - Jarrett Allen (Illness): Questionable 
Dean Wade (knee): Doubtful
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT      

MIL - Grayson Allen (ankle): Probable
Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable
Khris Middleton (wrist)Pat Connaughton (calf), Joe Ingles (knee), Wesley Matthews (hamstring): OUT    

PHI - Furkan Korkmaz (knee), James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT  

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot), Gary Harris (knee): Probable
Moritz Wagner (foot): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Paolo Banchero (ankle): OUT   

CHI - Coby White (thigh), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT   

IND - Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT   

HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee), Kevin Porter (back): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT   

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT  

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT  

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Probable
Marcus Smart (ankle): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT    

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable
E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT  

DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable
Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): OUT   

DAL - JaVale McGee (neck): Probable 
Maxi Kleber (back): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Josh Okogie (hamstring): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT  

UTA - Rudy Gay (finger): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): Doubtful     

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (illness): Questionable 
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT 

DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT 

LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable 
Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT     

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($9,000) vs. Hornets

Garland averages 21.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He topped 35 DK points in four of the last five, including a high of 70.5. Garland faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up an average 25.6 points to opposing point guards and will also be shorthanded in the backcourt. 

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,400) at Jazz

Booker has a chance to light it up against a Jazz side that's allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field. He averages 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals and has recorded at least 38 DK points in the last five outings, with two over 50. 

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,000) vs. Magic 

DeRozan should have an advantageous matchup against a depleted Magic squad that struggles with turnovers, which should allow him to pad his stats with steals. He averages 24.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals and has topped 40 DK points in three of the last six appearances, with one of those generating 62.3.

Jimmy Butler, Heat  ($8,900) at Wizards 

Butler takes on the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.5 percent from long range. He's posted 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while attempting 2.4 three-pointers. Butler surpassed 40 DK points in four of five outing, including one effort of 64. 

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,300) at Rockets 

Turner averages 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.1 blocks and has notched four consecutive double-doubles. He went over 40 DK points in three of the last four while peaking at 62.5. He has a favorable matchup against a Rockets team that plays at a fast pace and give up the seventh-most points per game. 

Expected Chalk 

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,500) vs. Thunder

Morant will be battling against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both have been performing at an elite level, but Morant boasts home court advantage and goes up against the weaker of the two defenses with the Thunder giving up the sixth most points per game and a league-high in rebounds per game. Morant has averaged 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals and has topped 55 DK points in three of the last four.

Value Picks

Marvin Bagley, Pistons ($4,700) at Lakers 

Bagley made his season debut less than a week ago and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds through three games. He's managed a season-high of 23.8 DK points and has started the last two. 

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,200) vs. Thunder 

Clarke should do well against the Thunder, who give up the fourth most offensive rebounds per game. He's averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks and is coming off a big night where he turned in 42.8 DK points. 

Lamar Stevens, Cavaliers ($3,500) vs. Hornets

Stevens got the start during the last two outings and scored at least 24 DK points in each. With Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup, Stevens may not start but should continue to receive decent minutes off the bench. 

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,300) vs. Magic 

Dosunmu is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five appearances. He surpassed 15 DK points four times, with two over 23.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,100) at Rockets

Nembhard is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals through four consecutive starts. He delivered more than 20 DK points in three of the four, with a high of 30.3. He faces a favorable matchup against a subpar Rockets D. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
