NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 18

Slate Overview
MIA at WAS (-1), O/U: 219
CHA at CLE (-9.5), O/U: 218.5
MIL at PHI (-1.5), O/U: 215
ORL at CHI (-8.5), O/U: 222.5
IND (-5) at HOU, O/U: 236.5
OKC at MEM (-6), O/U: 231.5
BOS (-2.5) at NOP, O/U: 230
DEN at DAL (-9), O/U: 216
PHX (-2) at UTA, O/U: 226.5
NYK at GSW (-7.5), O/U: 233.5
DET at LAL (-7), O/U: 225.5
Injuries to Monitor
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Bam Adebayo (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT
WAS - Jordan Goodwin (knee): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Gordon Hayward (shoulder): Doubtful
Cody Martin (quadriceps), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle): OUT
CLE - Jarrett Allen (Illness): Questionable
Dean Wade (knee): Doubtful
Dylan Windler (ankle), Ricky Rubio (knee): OUT
MIL - Grayson Allen (ankle): Probable
Jrue Holiday (ankle): Questionable
Khris Middleton (wrist), Pat Connaughton (calf), Joe Ingles (knee), Wesley Matthews (hamstring): OUT
PHI - Furkan Korkmaz (knee), James Harden (foot), Jaden Springer (quadriceps): OUT
ORL - Wendell Carter (foot), Gary Harris (knee): Probable
Moritz Wagner (foot): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Paolo Banchero (ankle): OUT
CHI - Coby White (thigh), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee): OUT
IND - Daniel Theis (knee), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT
HOU - Bruno Fernando (knee), Kevin Porter (back): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): OUT
OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): Probable
Marcus Smart (ankle): Questionable
Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable
E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
DEN - Aaron Gordon (illness): Questionable
Ish Smith (calf): Doubtful
Collin Gillespie (leg), Nikola Jokic (COVID-19), Jamal Murray (COVID-19): OUT
DAL - JaVale McGee (neck): Probable
Maxi Kleber (back): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel), Josh Okogie (hamstring): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT
UTA - Rudy Gay (finger): OUT
NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): Doubtful
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (illness): Questionable
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
DET - Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT
LAL - Anthony Davis (back): Probable
LeBron James (thigh), Juan Toscano-Anderson (back): Questionable
Max Christie (COVID-19): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($9,000) vs. Hornets
Garland averages 21.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He topped 35 DK points in four of the last five, including a high of 70.5. Garland faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up an average 25.6 points to opposing point guards and will also be shorthanded in the backcourt.
Devin Booker, Suns ($9,400) at Jazz
Booker has a chance to light it up against a Jazz side that's allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.0 percent from the field. He averages 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals and has recorded at least 38 DK points in the last five outings, with two over 50.
Forwards/Centers
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,000) vs. Magic
DeRozan should have an advantageous matchup against a depleted Magic squad that struggles with turnovers, which should allow him to pad his stats with steals. He averages 24.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals and has topped 40 DK points in three of the last six appearances, with one of those generating 62.3.
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) at Wizards
Butler takes on the Wizards, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.5 percent from long range. He's posted 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while attempting 2.4 three-pointers. Butler surpassed 40 DK points in four of five outing, including one effort of 64.
Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,300) at Rockets
Turner averages 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.1 blocks and has notched four consecutive double-doubles. He went over 40 DK points in three of the last four while peaking at 62.5. He has a favorable matchup against a Rockets team that plays at a fast pace and give up the seventh-most points per game.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,500) vs. Thunder
Morant will be battling against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both have been performing at an elite level, but Morant boasts home court advantage and goes up against the weaker of the two defenses with the Thunder giving up the sixth most points per game and a league-high in rebounds per game. Morant has averaged 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals and has topped 55 DK points in three of the last four.
Value Picks
Marvin Bagley, Pistons ($4,700) at Lakers
Bagley made his season debut less than a week ago and is averaging 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds through three games. He's managed a season-high of 23.8 DK points and has started the last two.
Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,200) vs. Thunder
Clarke should do well against the Thunder, who give up the fourth most offensive rebounds per game. He's averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks and is coming off a big night where he turned in 42.8 DK points.
Lamar Stevens, Cavaliers ($3,500) vs. Hornets
Stevens got the start during the last two outings and scored at least 24 DK points in each. With Donovan Mitchell back in the lineup, Stevens may not start but should continue to receive decent minutes off the bench.
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,300) vs. Magic
Dosunmu is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five appearances. He surpassed 15 DK points four times, with two over 23.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,100) at Rockets
Nembhard is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals through four consecutive starts. He delivered more than 20 DK points in three of the four, with a high of 30.3. He faces a favorable matchup against a subpar Rockets D.