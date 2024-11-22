NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at PHI: Nets 2-6 on road; 76ers 1-5 at home

BOS at WAS: Celtics on three-game win streak; Wizards on nine-game slide

GSW at NOP: Warriors 6-2 on road; Pelicans 1-9 in last 10 games

IND at MIL: Pacers 2-7 on road; Bucks on two-game win streak

ATL at CHI: Hawks 3-5 on road; Bulls 1-5 at home

POR at HOU: Trail Blazers 2-5 on road; Rockets 7-2 at home

DAL at DEN: Mavs on three-game win streak; Nuggets 5-2 at home

SAC at LAC: Kings 4-3 on road; Clippers on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Nic Claxton (back): Questionable

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable; Paul George (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip): OUT

NOP - Jordan Hawkins (back), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Yves Missi (shoulder): Questionable; CJ McCollum (thigh): Doubtful; Zion Williamson (hamstring), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand), Jose Alvarado (hamstring): OUT

IND - Ben Sheppard (oblique): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (knee): OUT

CHI - Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

POR - Anfernee Simons (hand), Scoot Henderson (quadriceps): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (finger): Doubtful

DAL - Luka Doncic (wrist): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (personal): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

SAC - Malik Monk (ankle): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,200) at Bulls

Young is averaging 21.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists and 1.2 steals on the season and has dished double digits in assists in 11 of his 15 appearances. He faces a great opportunity to get his scoring numbers up against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. Young also finished with 41.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Bulls.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) at Wizards

Brown topped 45 DK points in three of his last five outings, while averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists over that span. He is likely to come up with another strong performance with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,700) at Clippers

DeRozan missed the last three games with a back injury but is expected to be ready to go against the Clippers. He is averaging 22.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and he should find room to get back into rhythm against the Clippers, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points and highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($8,300) at Bulls

Johnson continues to shine, averaging 20.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including six games with at least 40 DK points and a high of 61.3. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards, and who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($8,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Sengun topped 50 DK points in three of his last four outings, including 52.5 in the most recent game. He is averaging 18.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks on the season and should thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points in the paint, and who are likely to be shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,400) at Wizards

Tatum is on a tear this season, averaging 29.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He reached the 65 DK-point mark in two of the last three games and has a great opportunity to fill it up against the Wizards, who are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, and who are giving up the league's third-most made three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($5,300) at Wizards

Holiday has not been a big scorer lately, but he continues to do a great job contributing across the stat sheet, logging a high of 37.5 DK points within his last five outings. He is likely to continue to rack up the stats with a matchup against the Wizards, who are struggling defensively, and who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Tari Eason, Hawks ($5,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Eason is playing very well off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including five games with at least 30 DK points and a high of 42.0. He should keep rolling against the Trail Blazers, who continue to deal with injury trouble, and who are giving up the league's most turnovers per game.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,100) at Pelicans

Green surpassed 32 DK points in each of the last four games, while averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He should continue to stuff the boxscore with a favorable matchup against a heavily shorthanded Pelicans squad.

Value Picks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,700) at Bulls

Bogdanovic is averaging 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game over his first two outings of the season. He has a good opportunity to build some momentum with a matchup against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Kyle Anderson, Warriors ($3,300) at Pelicans

Anderson is averaging 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals across his last 10 outings, including four with at least 20 DK points. He is up for a quality chance to turn in another solid performance with a matchup against the shorthanded Pelicans.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.