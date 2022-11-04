NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE (-6.5) at DET, O/U: 222.5

MIA (-4.5) at IND, O/U:

NYK at PHI (-3), O/U:

BKN at WAS (-2.5), O/U: 227

CHI at BOS (-7), O/U: 223

LAC (-3.5) at SAS, O/U:

CHA at MEM (-11.5), O/U:

GSW at NOP (-4.5), O/U:

TOR at DAL (-4), O/U:

MIL (-3) at MIN, O/U:

POR at PHX, O/U:

UTA at LAL (-2), O/U: 227

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Raul Neto (illness): Questionable

Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Probable

Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Jimmy Butler (hip), Nikola Jovic (nose), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable

Daniel Theis (knee): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable

James Harden (foot): OUT

BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable

T.J. Warren (foot), Ben Simmons (knee), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT

CHI - Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT

SAS - Zach Collins (heel), Romeo Langford (toe), Isaiah Roby (illness): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable

LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee): Probable

Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

TOR - Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): OUT

MIN - Anthony Edwards (illness), Rudy Gobert (illness): Questionable

POR - Anfernee Simons (foot): Questionable

Trendon Watford (hip): Doubtful

Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Torrey Craig (heel): Probable

Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable

Ish Wainright (back), Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT

UTA - Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19): Questionable

Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable

Anthony Davis (back): Questionable

Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,400) vs. Heat

Haliburton is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals while going over 50 DK points four times in eight games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Heat, who will be missing their best perimeter defender in Jimmy Butler.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,300) vs. Nets

Beal should do well against the Nets' shorthanded backcourt and one of the worst defenses allowing 118.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting. He's averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists so far.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,300) at Wizards

Without Kyrie Irving, Durant has a chance to dominate the offense even beyond his current rate of 32.5 points on 20.3 field goal attempts along with averages of 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who have let opponents shoot an average of 40.4 percent from long range.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,600) vs. Warriors

Williamson goes up against a Warriors team on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up a fourth straight loss on Thursday. Golden State hasn't done particularly well on the defensive end, giving up an NBA-worst average of 122.3 points. Williamson comes in producing 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,800) at Mavericks

Siakam continues his stellar start to the season and leads the Raptors with team-highs of 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists. He recorded a double-double in the last four games, including a triple-double in the most recent outing. Siakam should be able to keep rolling offensively against the Mavs, who are letting opponents shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Hornets

Morant went over 40 DK points in five of seven games, including one where he totaled 73. He's averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists and should dominate a depleted Hornets backcourt. Charlotte's not among the top defensive teams and also struggle rebounding the ball, which should help Morant pad his stats.

Value Picks

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,400) vs. Knicks

Melton missed the last game, but is expected to start and receive significant playing time in place of James Harden. He went over 20 DK points in each of the last five games, including two where he topped 30.

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) at Lakers

Sexton averages 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 minutes and just posted a strong outing with a season-high 30.3 DK points.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,200) vs. Bulls

Williams logged a season-high 32 minutes the last time out. He also averages 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks while surpassing 19 DK points in five of six games.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,300) at Mavericks

Boucher is coming off his best game of the campaign where he generated 37 DK points across 25 minutes. He's also averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Pistons

Love continues to deliver a consistent effort off the bench with 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He exploded for more than 40 DK points twice over the last seven matchups and faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons who give up an average of 119.7 points while allowing opponents to hit 48.4 percent from the field.

