NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
CLE (-6.5) at DET, O/U: 222.5
MIA (-4.5) at IND, O/U:
NYK at PHI (-3), O/U:
BKN at WAS (-2.5), O/U: 227
CHI at BOS (-7), O/U: 223
LAC (-3.5) at SAS, O/U:
CHA at MEM (-11.5), O/U:
GSW at NOP (-4.5), O/U:
TOR at DAL (-4), O/U:
MIL (-3) at MIN, O/U:
POR at PHX, O/U:
UTA at LAL (-2), O/U: 227
Injuries to Monitor
CLE - Darius Garland (eye), Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Raul Neto (illness): Questionable
Ricky Rubio (knee), Dylan Windler (ankle): OUT
DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Probable
Alec Burks (foot), Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT
MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Jimmy Butler (hip), Nikola Jovic (nose), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT
IND - Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable
James Harden (foot): OUT
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot), Ben Simmons (knee), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT
WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHI - Coby White (quadriceps): Questionable
Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder): OUT
BOS - Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT
SAS - Zach Collins (heel), Romeo Langford (toe), Isaiah Roby (illness): Questionable
Blake Wesley (knee): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
MEM - Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring), Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee): Probable
Kira Lewis (knee), E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT
TOR - Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable
DAL - Davis Bertans (knee), Frank Ntilikina (ankle): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose), Sandro Mamukelashvili (concussion): OUT
MIN - Anthony Edwards (illness), Rudy Gobert (illness): Questionable
POR - Anfernee Simons (foot): Questionable
Trendon Watford (hip): Doubtful
Gary Payton (abdomen), Damian Lillard (calf), Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT
PHX - Deandre Ayton (ankle), Torrey Craig (heel): Probable
Cameron Payne (foot): Questionable
Ish Wainright (back), Jae Crowder (not injury related): OUT
UTA - Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19): Questionable
Leandro Bolmaro (COVID-19): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (foot): Probable
Anthony Davis (back): Questionable
Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,400) vs. Heat
Haliburton is averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals while going over 50 DK points four times in eight games. He faces a favorable matchup against the Heat, who will be missing their best perimeter defender in Jimmy Butler.
Bradley Beal, Wizards ($8,300) vs. Nets
Beal should do well against the Nets' shorthanded backcourt and one of the worst defenses allowing 118.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting. He's averaged 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists so far.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,300) at Wizards
Without Kyrie Irving, Durant has a chance to dominate the offense even beyond his current rate of 32.5 points on 20.3 field goal attempts along with averages of 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals. He has a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who have let opponents shoot an average of 40.4 percent from long range.
Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,600) vs. Warriors
Williamson goes up against a Warriors team on the second night of a back-to-back after picking up a fourth straight loss on Thursday. Golden State hasn't done particularly well on the defensive end, giving up an NBA-worst average of 122.3 points. Williamson comes in producing 22.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,800) at Mavericks
Siakam continues his stellar start to the season and leads the Raptors with team-highs of 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists. He recorded a double-double in the last four games, including a triple-double in the most recent outing. Siakam should be able to keep rolling offensively against the Mavs, who are letting opponents shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Hornets
Morant went over 40 DK points in five of seven games, including one where he totaled 73. He's averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists and should dominate a depleted Hornets backcourt. Charlotte's not among the top defensive teams and also struggle rebounding the ball, which should help Morant pad his stats.
Value Picks
De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,400) vs. Knicks
Melton missed the last game, but is expected to start and receive significant playing time in place of James Harden. He went over 20 DK points in each of the last five games, including two where he topped 30.
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,400) at Lakers
Sexton averages 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 minutes and just posted a strong outing with a season-high 30.3 DK points.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,200) vs. Bulls
Williams logged a season-high 32 minutes the last time out. He also averages 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks while surpassing 19 DK points in five of six games.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($4,300) at Mavericks
Boucher is coming off his best game of the campaign where he generated 37 DK points across 25 minutes. He's also averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 19.4 minutes.
Kevin Love, Cavaliers ($4,500) at Pistons
Love continues to deliver a consistent effort off the bench with 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He exploded for more than 40 DK points twice over the last seven matchups and faces a favorable matchup against the Pistons who give up an average of 119.7 points while allowing opponents to hit 48.4 percent from the field.