NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at MEM: Nuggets won season series 2-1 in 2022/23.

DET at CHA: Pistons, Hornets split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.

NYK at ATL: Knicks, Hawks split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.

MIA at BOS: Heat, Celtics split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.

OKC at CLE: Thunder, Cavaliers split season series 1-1 in 2022/23.

TOR at CHI: Raptors won season series 2-1 in 2022/23.

HOU at SAS: Rockets, Spurs split season series 2-2 in 2022/23.

BKN at DAL: Mavericks won season series 2-0 in 2022/23.

LAC at UTA: Jazz won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.

ORL at POR: Magic, Trail Blazers split season series 1-1 in 2022/23.

GSW at SAC: Warriors won season series 3-1 in 2022/23.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Luke Kennard (concussion), Ja Morant (suspension): OUT

Xavier Tillman will continue to see big minutes. Ziaire Williams may also get more action.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Joe Harris is in line for a boost.

MIA - Josh Richardson (foot): OUT

Duncan Robinson will have more responsibility.

OKC - Kenrich Williams (back), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

Ousmane Dieng and Isaiah Joe are up for a boost.

CLE - Darius Garland (hamstring): Questionable, Jarrett Allen (ankle): OUT

Caris LeVert must step up if Garland is out. Damian Jones and Georges Niang will have more opportunity in the frontcourt.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Amen Thompson should get more time.

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle): OUT

Royce O'Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe have to cover added minutes.

LAC - Terance Mann (ankle): OUT

Norman Powell is up for more action.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): Probable

Shaedon Sharpe should see more responsibility if Simons is out.

GSW - Draymond Green (ankle): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric are in line to step up.

SAC - Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

JaVale McGee will see extra opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox Kings ($8,700) vs. Warriors

Fox tallied 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in the Kings' last game. He now has a chance to help keep the momentum going after the road win and help his squad set the tone at home, where they went 23-18 last season. Fox also averaged 25.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals through three regular-season meetings with the Warriors in 2022/23.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,800, at Hornets

Cunningham stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, three rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block against the Heat, in the Pistons' season opener. Cunningham should be able to keep up the dominance, as he can continue to use his size advantage against smaller backcourt opponents.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($9,100) at Jazz

George led the Clippers with a team-high 27 points to go with three rebounds, six assists and three steals in the last game. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going on offense with a significant size advantage at his position, against the Jazz.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,400) at Hawks

Randle totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the Knicks' last game. He shot just 5-for-22 from the field in the game, which turned out to be a loss, but he has a good chance to get his offense on track against the Hawks' undersized frontcourt. Randle averaged 26.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists through four encounters with the Hawks last season.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Grizzlies

Jokic was dominant in his season opener, with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and a block, in 36 minutes of play. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Grizzlies, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Jokic averaged 15.3 points, 14.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists through three meetings with the Grizzlies last season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,600) at Cavaliers

Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show with 31 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and two blocks, in 36 minutes of action in the Thunder's season opener. He picked up right where he left off last season with his incredible play and should be up for another big night against a Cavs team that is missing Jarrett Allen (ankle), who is a shot-blocking presence at the rim. The Cavs could also be without Darius Garland (hamstring), which would be another advantage for the OKC backcourt.

Value Picks

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) at Hawks

Robinson tallied 14.5 DK points, with two points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals in the Knicks' season opener. He also averaged 8.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks through two meetings with the Hawks last season.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Nets ($4,000) at Mavericks

Finney-Smith totaled 10 points, five rebounds and two assists last game. He should see added playing time in the absence of Nic Claxton (ankle), and he also faces an opponent without an overwhelming amount of size in the frontcourt.

Grant Williams, Mavericks ($4,700) vs. Nets

Williams made a solid impression with 17 points, six rebounds and a block in his first game with the Mavs. He should be up for another strong outing and an easier matchup, especially against the Nets' shorthanded frontcourt.

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($4,600) at Trail Blazers

Suggs finished with eight points on 3-for-12 shooting, in 21 minutes of action during his previous game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who gave up 123 points in their last outing, and he should deliver good value, as long as he can shake some rust off and improve his shooting percentage

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($4,200) vs. Clippers

Sexton led the charge off the bench for the Jazz in their last game, with nine points and three rebounds, in 19 minutes of action. He will remain a go-to option in the second unit and has another chance to get hot at home.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.