NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 12

Slate Overview

MIA at IND

BKN at WAS

ATL at MEM

OKC at DAL

CLE at SAS

MIN at POR

BOS at LAC

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

BKN - Nicolas Claxton (hamstring): Questionable

Royce O'Neale (personal): OUT

WAS - Bradley Beal (hamstring), Monte Morris (groin): Questionable

ATL - Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (ankle), Ja Morant (thigh): Questionable

Desmond Bane (toe): OUT

DAL - Luka Doncic (quadriceps): Probable

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (leg): Questionable

SAS - Jakob Poeltl (knee): OUT

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (ankle): Probable

Gary Payton (abdomen): OUT

BOS - Al Horford (personal), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (groin): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Nets ($8,700) at Wizards

Irving should be well rested after sitting out the last game. He averaged 25.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks through his previous 10 outings, surpassing 40 DK points in four of the last five. He also finished with a total of 41.8 DK points the last time he went up against the Wizards.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($6,600) vs. Hawks

Brooks is averaging 20.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games. He finished with more than 25 DK points five times during that span, with a high of 52.8. He could be up for a more prominent role in the offense if Ja Morant is sidelined but has a favorable matchup regardless, as the Hawks are short-handed in the backcourt and facing the second game of a back-to-back.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,000) at Wizards

Durant missed the last game, but he should be ready to pick up where he left off, averaging 29.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 10. He has a size advantage at the wing position and should be able to excel in his individual matchups on both ends of the floor. He generated a total of 55.3 DK points in his last bout against the Wizards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,700) at Spurs

Mobley is averaging 14.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in the last 10 games. He went over 30 DK points in eight of those contests with a max of 48.4. He should do well against the Spurs, who give up an average of 23.2 points and 10.8 rebounds to power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($5,800) vs. Celtics

Zubac is averaging 12.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, going over 34 DK points in four, with a high of 76.8. He has an advantageous matchup against the Celtics, who give up the 11th most rebounds per game and are short-handed in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,200) vs. Timberwolves

Lillard has been rolling since returning from a two-week absence, averaging 32.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals across three outings, including one where he delivered 40 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals for a total of 72.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-highest average of 26.6 points to point guards.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($3,500) vs. Heat

McConnell is averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over his last 10 games, and he topped 20 DK points five times over that span, with a high of 47.8.

John Konchar, Grizzlies ($4,600) vs. Hawks

Konchar continues to step up in the absence of Desmond Bane. He is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 games, with a high of 42.3 DK points. He should do well against the Hawks, who remain short-handed and face the second game in as many nights.

Lamar Stevens, Cavaliers ($3,700) at Spurs

Stevens continues to play a key role, averaging 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25 minutes per game over the last five. He turned in 29.3 DK points in the last outing, which marked his highest total of the season.

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,400) at Clippers

Williams continues to handle the starting job while the Celtics deal with injuries in the frontcourt. He is averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, and he topped 15 DK points in seven.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies ($4,200) vs. Hawks

Clarke is on a roll, averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists through the last five games, going over 30 DK points in three. He should keep it up against the Hawks, who give up the eighth-most points to centers and remain without John Collins in the frontcourt.

