NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 16

Slate Overview

MIA at DET: Heat on four-game win streak; Pistons 4-7 at home

PHI at CHA: 76ers 4-7 on road; Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games

CLE at BKN: Cavs 8-3 on road; Nets on two-game slide

CHI at TOR: Bulls 5-5 on road; Raptors on four-game slide

DEN at SAC: Nuggets on two-game win streak; Kings on three-game win streak

UTA at LAC: Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games; Clippers on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Nikola Jovic (ankle): OUT

DET - Tobias Harris (hand): OUT

PHI - Joel Embiid (face), Caleb Martin (shoulder), Jared McCain (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (calf): Questionable; Tre Mann (back): OUT

BKN - Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

CHI - Zach LaVine (back): Questionable

TOR - Scottie Barnes (ankle): OUT

DEN - Christian Braun (back): Questionable; Dario Saric (ankle): OUT

SAC - Keegan Murray (ankle): Questionable; Kevin Huerter (shoulder), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

LAC - Derrick Jones (hamstring), Terance Mann (finger): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,800) at Hornets

Maxey is averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals over 10 games since returning from a 10-day absence. He logged more than 40 DK points five times in that span, including two games with more than 65. Maxey must look to help lead the way offensively in the absence of Joel Embiid and should shine against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,000) at Nets

Mitchell reached the 40 DK-point mark in four of the last five games while averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($9,100) vs. Bulls

Barret is coming off his second triple-double of the campaign, which is a testament to the way he has stepped up his game this season when it comes to contributing across the stat sheet. Barrett must also take on a greater workload offensively in the absence of Scottie Barnes and should prosper in doing so against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game.

Paul George, 76ers ($8,300) at Hornets

George looks to be finding a bit of a rhythm as he is averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, as he continues to work his way back from injury trouble. George is on the hook to step up offensively in the absence of Joel Embiid and has a good chance to get his numbers up at the foul line against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,700) vs. Nuggets

Sabonis has stuffed the stat sheet consistently this season, but he is coming off one of his most impressive games, as he racked up a season-high 32 points and tied his season high with 20 rebounds in a win over the Pelicans on Thursday. Sabonis faces a notably tougher matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, but Sabonis is likely to keep up his impressive play and could even thrive on the glass, as the Nuggets give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

James Harden, Clippers ($9,400) vs. Jazz

Harden is coming off a couple of unimpressive outings, but he is still averaging 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals across his last 10 appearances, including four games with at least 50 DK points and a high of 70.8. He is likely to get back on track and shine against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Norman Powell, Clippers ($6,500) vs. Jazz

Powell is averaging 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over four outings since returning from a nine-day absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,400) at Pistons

Butler is coming off a modest performance but is averaging 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals through his last 10 appearances, including a high of 57.8 DK points. He is up for a great chance to excel against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's third-highest three-point shooting percentage.

Value Picks

Terry Rozier, Heat ($4,500) at Pistons

Rozier has found himself back in a bench role over the last nine games and is averaging 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game during that span. Nonetheless, he has a good opportunity to inflate his production against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat ($3,700) at Pistons

Highsmith has started in the last 15 games and is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game over that span, including six games with at least 20 DK points. He is likely to see a boost in playing time due to the absence of Nikola Jovic, and Highsmith should also have room to get his offense going against the Pistons, who give up the league's 10th-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($4,400) vs. Bulls

Mogbo has made a solid impression to start his rookie campaign by delivering a high-energy effort and scrapping to earn everything he can while on the court. He is averaging 7.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games, and he is likely up for a second consecutive start in the absence of Scottie Barnes.

