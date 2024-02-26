NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 26

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at IND: Raptors 9-20 on road; Pacers on three-game win streak

DET at NYK: Pistons on five-game slide; Knicks 19-9 at home

BKN at MEM: Nets on four-game slide; Grizzlies 2-8 on road

MIA at SAC: Heat on three-game win streak; Kings on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Jalen Smith (back): Questionable; Aaron Nesmith (ankle): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell are up for more opportunities without Nesmith. Obi Toppin could get a boost if Smith is out.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (suspension): OUT

Ausar Thompson continues to get a boost without Stewart.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart remain up for increased responsibilities.

BKN - Ben Simmons (leg): Questionable

MEM - Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), John Konchar (thumb): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

MIA - Orlando Robinson (back): Questionable; Tyler Herro (knee), Terry Rozier (knee), Josh Richardson (shoulder), Nikola Jovic (suspension), Jimmy Butler (suspension), Thomas Bryant (suspension): OUT

Delon Wright, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin are up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,700) vs. Pistons

Brunson continues to do his best to carry the Knicks in the absence of Julius Randle, as he has averaged 30.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) vs. Raptors

Haliburton tallied at least 40 DK points in each of the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points, while averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Raptors, who give up the league's third-most assists per game to opposing point guards. Haliburton also totaled 51.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Raptors.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,100) vs. Raptors

Siakam has been relatively quiet in two games after the All-Star break, but he delivered 44.3 DK points in his previous meeting against his former squad in his final outing before the break. Siakam has a good chance to come up with another productive effort, as the Raptors give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) vs. Nets

Despite the Grizzlies' turbulent season, Jackson has been consistent in delivering big performances, including 49.5 DK points in the last game. Jackson has averaged 25.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, and he should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,600) at Kings

Adebayo has averaged 21.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Kings, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's eighth-most points per game. Adebayo will also have to step up on offense to help pick up the scoring for his shorthanded squad.

Expected Chalk

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,900) at Pacers

Barnes topped 45 DK points in each of the last three games, and he has a high of 60 DK points over the last five matchups, while averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. Barnes will likely thrive against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most free throws per game. Barnes also totaled 58.5 DK points in his previous run-in with the Pacers.

Mid-Range Money

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,000) at Pacers

Barrett missed Friday's win over Atlanta but is expected to be back in the lineup Monday. He finished with 41.8 DK points in his last game against the Pacers on Feb. 14, and he has averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists across his last 10 appearances. He should prosper once again, as the Pacers give up the league's highest field-goal percentage to opponents.

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($5,600) at Kings

Jaquez is up for an increased role as a result of a few absences within the Heat lineup. Jaquez finished with eight points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Heat's only game since the All-Star break, and he is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals on the season.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Nets ($4,500) at Grizzlies

Schroder is expected to start in the absence of Ben Simmons. Schroder has averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists over five games since joining the Nets, including a high of 38.8 DK points. Schroder also faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who continue to deal with several injuries.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,800) vs. Raptors

Toppin has averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists over the last 10 games, and he surpassed 25 DK points in two of the three most recent outings. Toppin totaled 30.3 DK points in his last meeting with the Raptors and is likely to pick up a few extra minutes of action due to injuries on the Pacers' roster.

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors ($4,600) at Pacers

Olynyk posted 27.3 DK points in the last game and has averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across five games since joining the Raptors. He has a great chance to stand out against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points in the paint.

