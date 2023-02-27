NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at PHI: Heat have dropped four in a row.

DET at CHA: Hornets are on a four-game win streak.

BOS at NYK: Knicks are on a five-game win streak.

ORL at NOP: Pelicans are on a three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Kevin Love (knee): Probable / Tyler Herro (ribs), Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable

Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus will be up for more action if Lowry and/or Herro are sidelined.

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Isaiah Stewart (hip): Questionable / Jalen Duren (ankle), Jaden Ivey (personal): OUT

Alec Burks and Hamidou Diallo will get a boost if Bogdanovic is out in addition to Ivey. James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley are up for more minutes in the frontcourt.

CHA - P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful

Kelly Oubre should see more opportunity if Washington is sidelined.

BOS - Derrick White (ankle): Probable / Jaylen Brown (personal): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser are in line for a boost.

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): OUT

NOP - Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Naji Marshall should see more playing time, while Jaxson Hayes could also step into a bigger role.

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($10,300) vs. Pistons

Ball continues to shine, averaging 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.7 steals across 10 games, including four with more than 60 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game, including the league's fourth-most points per game to point guards.

James Harden, 76ers ($9,800) vs. Heat

Harden tallied at least 50 DK points in five of the last 10 outings, while averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Heat's hobbled backcourt and should find plenty of room to get his shot off from deep, as they give up an average 13.1 three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,000) vs. Magic

Ingram is averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists through his last 10 appearances, including five games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 48.8. He should thrive against the Magic, who give up an average of 13.0 three-pointers per game and also give up the league's second-most points per game to small forwards.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,800) at 76ers

Butler topped 40 DK points in three of the last five outings, including a high of 53.5, while averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He faces a tough matchup against the 76ers, but he must step up and lead the way to help his squad break out of a four-game slide.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Knicks

Tatum topped 50 DK points in three of the last five outings, with a high of 63.5, while averaging 28.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He must carry an even larger load offensively in the absence of Jaylen Brown, and he also totaled 63.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Knicks.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,000) vs. Heat

Embiid surpassed 60 DK points in five of 10 outings, with a high of 74.3, while averaging 31.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He faces a tough matchup against the Heat, but he has home court advantage and momentum in his favor as he looks to get his team back on track.

Value Picks

James Wiseman, Pistons ($3,700) at Hornets

Wiseman is averaging 9.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in three games with the Pistons, and he is up for a second consecutive start while they are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He should excel against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to centers.

Marvin Bagley, Pistons ($4,500) at Hornets

Bagley logged a total of 46.5 DK points in his first game back after a nearly two-month absence. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and should see significant playing time while the Pistons are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,200) vs. 76ers

Martin is averaging 11.5 points 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in two games coming off the bench post All-Star break. He will likely see his role increased again if the Heat are shorthanded and his team will need him to bring his usual strong effort on the glass against the Sixers' tough frontcourt.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($3,500) at Hornets

Burks is up for more playing time in the absence of Jaden Ivey. He averages 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists on the season and should have plenty of room to flourish offensively against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game, including an average of 12.9 three-pointers.

Killian Hayes, Pistons ($4,600) at Hornets

Hayes is averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals across six consecutive starts and faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opposing point guards to shoot an average of 46.2 percent from the field.

