NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

DET at HOU: Pistons 7-3 in last 10 games, on two-game slide; Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games, 14-6 at home

MIN at MEM: Timberwolves 12-10 on road; Grizzlies 15-5 at home

ATL at NYK: Hawks on three-game win streak; Knicks 13-8 at home

PHX at CLE: Suns on two-game win streak; Cavs 20-2 at home

BOS at GSW: Celtics 6-4 in last 10 games; Warriors on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

HOU - Amen Thompson (calf): Questionable

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable; Donte DiVincenzo (toe): OUT

MEM - Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

ATL - Larry Nance (hand), Zaccharie Risacher (thigh): OUT

NYK - Karl-Anthony Towns (thumb), Josh Hart (neck): Questionable

PHX - Bradley Beal (ankle): Questionable; Jusuf Nurkic (illness): OUT

CLE - Evan Mobley (calf), Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle): Questionable; Kyle Anderson (hip), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Draymond Green (calf), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,900) vs. Hawks

Brunson is averaging 33.2 points, including 2.6 made three-pointers, 3.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, going over 50 DK points three times and delivering a high of 63.3. He has a good opportunity to keep up the scoring with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,100) at Grizzlies

Edwards topped 60 DK points twice in the last four games and is averaging 33.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's ninth-most points and second-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) at Warriors

Brown is coming off one of his fourth double-double of the season and is averaging 19.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He should continue to thrive with a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Warriors squad.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,500) at Cavaliers

Durant is coming off his third-highest scoring game of the season, as he racked up 36 points on 13-for-27 shooting in a win over the Pistons on Saturday. He is also averaging 28.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks across the last five games, and he is likely to stay strong against the Cavaliers, who give up the league's seventh-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,500) at Grizzlies

Randle is averaging 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last five games, including two 20-point, 10 rebound double-doubles. He has another opportunity to come up big with a matchup against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's ninth-most points and most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($10,300) at Rockets

Cunningham is on a roll, averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 67.5 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to shine again with a matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Knicks ($6,000) vs. Hawks

Bridges bounced back from a couple of ugly performances by averaging 21.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last three games. He is up for an ideal chance to stay on track against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,500) at Rockets

Duren is coming off back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 12.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games. He faces a tough matchup across from Alperen Sengun, but he should find room to make his mark as the Rockets give up the league's second-most blocks per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($4,900) at Warriors

Holiday continues to flounder in the points column but also continues to put up decent numbers across the board, averaging 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He should find extra opportunities to rack up the stats against a shorthanded Warriors squad, including the potential absence of Stephen Curry.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,500) at Grizzlies

McDaniels is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through the last five games, including a high of 41.0 DK points. He has a good chance to shine against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,400) at Rockets

Thompson continues to show that he can stuff the stat sheet, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last five games. He could find the opportunity to pad his stats against the Rockets, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.