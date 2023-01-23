NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIL at DET
Pistons on three-game slide.
BOS at ORL
Celtics on nine-game win streak.
ATL at CHI
Bulls on two-game win streak.
MIN at HOU
Rockets on 13-game slide.
CHA at UTA
Jazz 15-9 at home.
SAS at POR
Trail Blazers on three-game slide.
MEM at SAC
Grizzlies on two-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Probable
DET - Killian Hayes (shoulder): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT
BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT
ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): Probable
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring): Questionable
CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT
MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kevin Porter (foot): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (knee): Doubtful
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT
SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): OUT
POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($9,000) at Pistons
Holiday has been fantastic in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), averaging 27.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals through the last five games. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most free throws per game.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) at Rockets
Edwards faces the second game of a home-and-home matchup against the Rockets after pouring in a season-high 44 points in their prior meeting. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games and has a good chance to shine again, as the Rockets give up the league's fifth-most points per game to shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
Jayson Tatum, Magic ($10,900) at Magic
Tatum is averaging 31.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his last 10 appearances, including three in which he surpassed 70 DK points. He has an opportunity to keep rolling against the Magic, who give up a league-high in points per game to small forwards. Tatum finished with 48.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Hornets
Markkanen finished with at least 50 DK points in five of his last 10 outings, with a high of 65.5. He faces a favorable matchup aga inst the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds per game. He should also be able to bolster his point total at the foul line, as the Hornets give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,800) vs. Hornets
Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks across six consecutive starts. He should be up for a productive outing against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to centers.
Expected Chalk
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,100) vs. Spurs
Lillard surpassed 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 61.8, while averaging 32.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-most 121.4 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.7 percent from long range.
Value Picks
Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($3,500) vs. Hawks
Dosunmu is averaging 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the last 10 games, with a high of 34.5 DK points. He faces a tough backcourt matchup but should find a chance to gain some momentum offensively, as the Hawks give up an average of 116.3 points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field.
Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,200) at Pistons
Ingles is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, with a high of 37.5 DK points across his last five appearances. He should do well against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field.
Malik Beasley, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Hornets
Beasley is up for a seventh consecutive start after he logged an average of 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last six outings. He should find room to get his shot going from long range, as the Hornets give up an average of 13.0 threes per game.
Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,800) at Magic
Williams delivered 34.8 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 10 outings. He should prosper against the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to power forwards.
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Bucks
Duren amassed 34 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a five-game absence. He faces a tough matchup but should find an opportunity to stand out against the Bucks, who give up the league's 10th-most offensive rebounds per game.