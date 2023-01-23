NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 23

Dan Bruno 
January 23, 2023

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at DET 
Pistons on three-game slide. 
BOS at ORL 
Celtics on nine-game win streak. 
ATL at CHI
Bulls on two-game win streak.
MIN at HOU
Rockets on 13-game slide. 
CHA at UTA
Jazz 15-9 at home. 
SAS at POR
Trail Blazers on three-game slide. 
MEM at SAC
Grizzlies on two-game slide. 

Injuries to Monitor  

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee): Probable   

DET - Killian Hayes (shoulder): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (hand), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable  
Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Marcus Smart (ankle): OUT

ORL - Jonathan Isaac (knee): Probable

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), Onyeka Okongwu (hamstring): Questionable

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (groin), Taurean Prince (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT  

HOU - Jabari Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kevin Porter (foot): OUT 

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Questionable 
Cody Martin (knee): Doubtful 
Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT  

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): OUT 

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle): OUT  

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($9,000) at Pistons

Holiday has been fantastic in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), averaging 27.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals through the last five games. He should be able to keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and sixth-most free throws per game. 

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,300) at Rockets

Edwards faces the second game of a home-and-home matchup against the Rockets after pouring in a season-high 44 points in their prior meeting. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 10 games and has a good chance to shine again, as the Rockets give up the league's fifth-most points per game to shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Magic ($10,900) at Magic 

Tatum is averaging 31.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his last 10 appearances, including three in which he surpassed 70 DK points. He has an opportunity to keep rolling against the Magic, who give up a league-high in points per game to small forwards. Tatum finished with 48.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Magic. 

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($9,400) vs. Hornets

Markkanen finished with at least 50 DK points in five of his last 10 outings, with a high of 65.5. He faces a favorable matchup aga inst the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds per game. He should also be able to bolster his point total at the foul line, as the Hornets give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game. 

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,800) vs. Hornets 

Kessler is averaging 11.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks across six consecutive starts. He should be up for a productive outing against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to centers. 

Expected Chalk 

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,100) vs. Spurs

Lillard surpassed 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, with a high of 61.8, while averaging 32.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-most 121.4 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 39.7 percent from long range. 

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($3,500) vs. Hawks 

Dosunmu is averaging 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals through the last 10 games, with a high of 34.5 DK points. He faces a tough backcourt matchup but should find a chance to gain some momentum offensively, as the Hawks give up an average of 116.3 points and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.5 percent from the field. 

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,200) at Pistons 

Ingles is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists, with a high of 37.5 DK points across his last five appearances. He should do well against the Pistons, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field. 

Malik Beasley, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Beasley is up for a seventh consecutive start after he logged an average of 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over the last six outings. He should find room to get his shot going from long range, as the Hornets give up an average of 13.0 threes per game. 

Grant Williams, Celtics ($4,800) at Magic 

Williams delivered 34.8 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 10 outings. He should prosper against the Magic, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to power forwards. 

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,500) vs. Bucks

Duren amassed 34 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a five-game absence. He faces a tough matchup but should find an opportunity to stand out against the Bucks, who give up the league's 10th-most offensive rebounds per game. 

