NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 27

Slate Overview

BOS at IND: Celtics lead series 3-0

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jrue Holiday (illness), Luke Kornet (wrist): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (calf): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): Questionable

Haliburton exited Game 2 and missed Game 3 due to a hamstring injury.

Elite Players

Guards

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,800) at Pacers

White racked up four blocks in Game 3, helping boost his overall production and reach a total of 38.8 DK points in the win. He continues to provide critical support among the Celtics' star-studded starting five and has stepped up to save the day in a few cases. He should continue to make an impact across the stat sheet in what should be another high-scoring outing. He could also benefit if the Pacers are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($7,000) at Pacers

Holiday came up with a couple of major plays to help the Celtics complete their late rally and steal Game 3 on the road. He finished with 36.8 DK points in the win and has averaged 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals, with a high of 54.8 DK points, through three games in the series. He will likely have another advantageous matchup at the point as Tyrese Haliburton continues to deal with injury trouble.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,800) at Pacers

Brown topped 20 points in scoring for the third consecutive game in the series as he finished with 24 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in Game 3. He has averaged 30.0 points on blistering 52.3 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in the series. Brown should continue to thrive against the Pacers' defense, as they gave up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,200) vs. Celtics

Siakam reached the 20-point mark in each of the last six games and has averaged 24.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.7 steals through three games in the Eastern Conference Finals. He is likely to keep up the production at home in a must-win game, as he represents a tough matchup for the Celtics' frontcourt.

Myles Turner, Pacers ($8,000) vs. Celtics

Turner delivered a big-time performance with 46.5 DK points in Game 1 but followed up with 14 DK-point dud in Game 2. However, he got back on track to provide a 22-point, 10-rebound effort in Game 3, reaching a total of 35 DK points in 39 minutes of action. He is likely to keep up the solid play on home court, and he should continue to find room to prosper against the Celtics' banged up frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($12,000) at Pacers

After surpassing 60 DK points in four consecutive games, Tatum finished with just 36.5 in Game 2, but he bounced back with his best game of the postseason, totaling 70.5 DK points on 36 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks in 36 minutes of action in Game 3. He is likely to continue to fill it up against the Pacers' unimposing defense, and he is not shy about dominating on the road, where he averaged more points per game compared to at home during the regular season.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,200) vs. Celtics

Despite the loss, Nembhard is coming off his best game of the series, as he amassed 51.5 DK points on 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists in Game 3. He must continue to rise to the occasion and play beyond his years to help the Pacers keep up with the Celtics' backcourt. He could also be up for a bigger role if Tyrese Haliburton is out or limited.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($6,000) vs. Celtics

McConnell delivered 45.3 DK points with 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 29 minutes of action in Game 3. He has averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 0.9 steals through 16 games this postseason and stands as the most reliable contributor off the bench for Indiana. McConnell could also be up for another extended opportunity if Tyrese Haliburton remains out or is hampered by injury.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,400) at Pacers

Horford came up huge with 58.8 DK points to help the Celtics close out the second round. He got off to a more modest start in the Eastern Conference Finals but came up with his highest-scoring performance of the postseason in Game 3, as he poured in 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting. He must continue to step up for his squad's shorthanded frontcourt, and he should also continue to find plenty of opportunities to pad his stats, as the Pacers gave up the league's second-most points in the paint per game during the regular season.

Value Picks

Ben Sheppard, Pacers ($3,000) vs. Celtics

Sheppard has been such a reliable presence this postseason that he earned his first playoff start by filling in for Tyrese Haliburton in Game 3. Despite playing a postseason career-high 26 minutes in the game, Sheppard came up with less than 10 DK points for only the fifth time in 16 playoff appearances. He should continue to see a good amount of floor time regardless of Haliburton's presence, and Sheppard is likely to pad his stats with open shots, good ball movement and hustling for boards and loose balls.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,000) vs. Celtics

Toppin continues to give a boost off the bench and has averaged 10.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across the last three games. Game 3 marked the first time in four outings that he did not record a steal or a block, but he is likely to come out with an extra effort in the must-win scenario at home.

