NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 8

Slate Overview

NYK at MIA: Heat lead the series 2-1, after stealing Game 1 on the road and taking care of business in Game 3 in Miami.

GSW at LAL: Lakers lead the series 2-1, after picking up a win in Game 1 in Golden State and coming out on top at home in Game 3.

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Immanuel Quickley (ankle): Doubtful

Quentin Grimes could be up for a boost if Quickley is out.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle), Caleb Martin (back): Probable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

GSW - Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($6,400) vs. Warriors

Russell surpassed 34 DK points in Games 1 and 3 of the series, while averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals across three outings. He is also averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists with a consistent effort through nine playoff games and is likely to prosper against the Warriors, who have had trouble containing opposing point guards all season.

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,800) at Heat

Barrett was quiet in the last game but is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in the playoffs, including a high of 48.3 DK points in Game 1 against the Heat. He should continue to find his way offensively against the Heat's shorthanded backcourt and must bring his best effort to keep his side from falling out of touch in the series.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,700) vs. Warriors

James is averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in the second round, with a high of 47.8 DK points in Game 1. He logged a high of 63 DK points in the first round and remains a threat on both ends of the floor, able to stuff the stat sheet, including five double-doubles through the Lakers' nine postseason games.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,500) vs. Knicks

Butler missed Game 2, but bounced back with 40.5 DK points in the last outing. He also logged 49.3 DK points in Game 1, and is averaging 34.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals through the postseason. He is likely to continue to boost his DK totals against the Knicks, who are giving up 14.3 turnovers per game in the playoffs.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,200) vs. Warriors

Davis has delivered four monstrous performances, followed by mediocre efforts throughout nine games in the postseason. Nonetheless, his floor stands at a passable, 31.8 DK points in Game 2 of the conference semi-finals, while he logged a high of 75.3 DK points in Game 1of the series. Additionally, Davis finished with 59.8 DK points in the previous outing, and is averaging 21.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.1 blocks in the playoffs.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,600) at Lakers

Curry finished with 37 DK points in the last outing, but went over 40 in the previous two, while averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the second-round series. He logged a postseason-high of 74 DK points in Game 7 of the first round and is averaging 30.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the playoffs. He is likely to thrive offensively in Game 4, as the Lakers are allowing opponents to hit an average of 14.1 three-pointers per game in the postseason.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,100) vs. Warriors

Schroder tallied a high of 28 DK points in the second round, while averaging 11.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals through three outings. He will continue to be a key factor off the bench and should boost his numbers at the foul line, where the Warriors are giving up 26.3 free-throw attempts per game in the playoffs.

Max Strus, Heat ($4,600) vs. Knicks

Strus dropped 28.3 DK points in the last game and is averaging 14.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists through three games in the second round. He must remain a strong offensive factor, as the Heat carry on without Tyler Herro (hand) in the backcourt.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,500) vs. Knicks

Martin was quiet in the last outing, but he finished with 35.5 DK points in Game 2, and 22.8 in Game 1 of the series. He does a good job making an impact across the stat sheet, averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 28 minutes per game through eight appearances in the postseason.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($3,900) vs. Warriors

Hachimura was relatively quiet in Games 1 and 3, but he generated 30.8 DK points in Game 2 versus the Warriors. He is also averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 rebounds through the postseason, with a high of 40 DK points.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,800) vs. Knicks

Love is averaging 8.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while going over 20 DK points in five of six consecutive postseason starts. He must continue to bring a formidable effort on the glass, as the Knicks have been one of the best-rounding teams in the playoffs.

