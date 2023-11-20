NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DEN at DET: Nuggets on two-game slide; Pistons have dropped 11 in a row.

MIL at WAS: Bucks on four-game win streak; Wizards on five-game slide.

BOS at CHA: Celtics have won six straight; Hornets on four-game slide.

SAC at NOP: Kings on six-game win streak.

MIA at CHI: Heat 7-3 in last 10 games; Bulls 3-7 in last 10 games.

NYK at MIN: Knicks on three-game win streak; Timberwolves 5-0 at home.

LAC at SAS: Clippers 0-8 on the road; Spurs on eight-game slide.

HOU at GSW: Rockets on two-game slide; Warriors on six-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson will continue to start.

DET - Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps), Joe Harris (shoulder), Jalen Duren (ankle), Killian Hayes (shoulder): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey could all see extra playing time.

WAS - Delon Wright (knee): OUT

Landry Shamet remains in line to step up.

BOS - Al Horford (rest), Derrick White (personal): OUT

Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard should see more opportunity.

CHA - Nick Richards (concussion), Terry Rozier (groin): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens have to step up the in backcourt. Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington should see a boost in the frontcourt.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (finger), Trey Lyles (calf): Questionable; Alex Len (ankle): OUT

JaVale McGee and Sasha Vezenkov are up for a boost in the front court. Malik Monk gets more action if Huerter is out.

NOP - Matt Ryan (calf): Questionable; CJ McCollum (chest), Trey Murphy (knee), Larry Nance (ribs): OUT

Jordan Hawkins, Dyson Daniels and Naji Marshall remain up for added opportunities.

MIA - Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson and Josh Richardson must pick up the slack.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Probable

NYK - Quentin Grimes (wrist): Questionable

Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart could be up for increased roles.

LAC - Mason Plumlee (knee): OUT

Daniel Theis gets added minutes.

SAS - Devin Vassell (groin): OUT

Malaki Branham and Julian Champagnie are in line for bigger roles.

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate remains in line for a greater role.

GSW - Draymond Green (suspension), Gary Payton (foot): OUT

Brandin Podziemski gets more opportunities in place of Payton. Chris Paul is expected to start in place of Green, while Jonathan Kuminga is also up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Warriors ($7,000) vs. Rockets

Paul is expected to pick up his fourth consecutive start, while the Warriors remain shorthanded. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who are on the second game of a back-to-back. Paul is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals on the season, and he has topped 34 DK points in his last three games.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,600) at Spurs

George is averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game and has reached at least 44 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a high of 55.8. He should continue to prosper with a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's most points per game. George finished with 42 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs on Oct. 29.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,200) at Hornets

Tatum faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals on the season, and he has gone over 50 DK points in six of his 13 outings.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,100) at Spurs

Leonard is averaging 21.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He delivered a total of 51 DK points in his previous outing, and he finished with 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last meeting with the Spurs early this season. He should keep up the strong play, as the Spurs are allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50.0 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($9,100) at Bulls

Adebayo faces the second of back-to-back games against the Bulls after he logged 44 DK points in their game on Saturday. Adebayo topped 40 DK points in six of his last seven outings, including two with more than 60, and a high of 71.8. He is averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season, and he should continue to thrive against the Bulls, who are giving up the league's fifth-most free-throw attempts to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) at Wizards

Antetokounmpo is coming off a monstrous performance Saturday against Dallas, where he totaled 75.8 DK points, with 40 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. He faces another fantastic opportunity to stand out against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Reggie Jackson, Nuggets ($5,000) at Pistons

Jackson is up for his seventh consecutive start in place of Murray. Jackson is averaging 13.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over that span, including four games with at least 20 DK points and a high of 33. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,100) at Spurs

Powell is averaging 12.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game and has topped 20 DK points in seven of 11 outings on the season, with a high of 29. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,200) vs. Knicks

McDaniels continues to see consistent action as a starter for the Timberwolves and is averaging 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists on the season. Aside from one game where he was ejected early in the first quarter, McDaniels has reached at least 15 DK points in four of the last five outings.

Harrison Barnes, Kings ($4,800) at Pelicans

Barnes amassed 27 DK points in the last game and is averaging 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks per game this season. He has a good chance to get his offense going against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's 10th-most points per game and allowing opponents to shoot an average of 46.8 percent from the field.

Luke Kornet, Celtics ($4,300) at Hornets

Kornet is up for added playing time in the absence of Al Horford. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. Kornet is averaging 4.0 points and 3.6 rebounds on the season and tallied at least 19 DK points in two of his last three appearances.

