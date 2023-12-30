NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 30 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

NYK at IND: Knicks on two-game slide and face second game of a back-to-back; Pacers on two-game win streak

PHI at CHI: 76ers on two-game win streak and face second game of back-to-back; Bulls 10-9 at home

LAL at MIN: Lakers 6-11 on road; Timberwolves 13-1 at home

DAL at GSW: Mavs on two-game slide; Warriors on two-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Quentin Grimes (illness): Questionable; Jericho Sims (ankle), Malachi Flynn (not injury related), O.G. Anunoby (not injury related), Precious Achiuwa (not injury related): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein and Josh Hart will see bigger responsibility.

IND - Bruce Brown (knee): OUT

Andrew Nembhard is expected to start.

PHI - Joel Embiid (ankle): OUT

Paul Reed and Marcus Morris must step up.

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (groin), Torrey Craig (heel), Zach LaVine (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter are up for a boost in the absence of LaVine. Andre Drummond will continue to see a bigger role without Vucevic.

LAL - Cam Reddish (groin): Probable; Anthony Davis (ankle), LeBron James (illness): Questionable

Austin Reaves could have a greater role on offense. Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood would have to step up in the frontcourt.

MIN - Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

Naz Reid may continue to handle more responsibility.

DAL - Luka Doncic (quadriceps): Questionable; Kyrie Irving (heel): Doubtful; Maxi Kleber (toe), Seth Curry (illness): OUT

Derrick Jones, Dante Exum and Dwight Powell continue to see more opportunities.

GSW - Kevon Looney (illness): Questionable

Dario Saric would be up for added opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,900) vs. Knicks

Haliburton racked up more than 60 DK points in each of the last three games, including a 21-point, 20-assist performance in the most recent outing. He is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 13.2 assists over his last 10 appearances, and he should do well against the Knicks, who face the second game of a back-to-back.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Lakers

Edwards is averaging 31.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games, including a high of 61.8 DK points in the most recent game. He also finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in the team's previous meeting with the Lakers, on December 21.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,500) vs. 76ers

DeRozan is averaging 23.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 62 DK points. He finished with 36.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the 76ers, in Philly, but he faces a better matchup this time around, with home-court advantage, while the Sixers are without rim protector, Joel Embiid, and facing the second game of a back-to-back.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,700) at Pacers

Randle is averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.5. He must step it up a notch in the absence of RJ Barrett, and he faces a good chance to fill the stat sheet against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($8,000) vs. 76ers

Drummond has shined in back-to-back starts in the absence of Nikola Vucevic, including a 24-point, 25-rebound performance in the game-before-last. He faces a great opportunity to keep up the strong play with an advantageous matchup against the 76ers in the absence of Joel Embiid. Drummond is averaging 10.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games where he played more than 15 minutes.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,800) vs. Mavericks

Curry has been relatively quiet, finishing with less than 40 DK points in the last three games, but he is averaging 24.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He faces a prime opportunity to shine against the Mavs, who are dealing with a handful of injuries, including Luka Doncic, who is questionable for action. Curry should also find his way to the basket and get his rhythm going, as the Mavs give up the league's sixth-most point in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Tobias Harris, 76ers ($7,200) at Bulls

Harris finished with 22 points, four rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks, in 34 minutes of action in the last game and must continue to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. Harris should do well against the Bulls, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($5,800) at Pacers

Hartenstein is up for his fifth consecutive start for the shorthanded Knicks, and he is averaging 7.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last four games. He is likely to make an impact against the Pacers, who give up the league's sixth-most point and fourth-most free throws to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Ayo Dosunmu, Bulls ($4,600) vs. 76ers

Dosunmu is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 40.8 DK points in the game-before last. He must continue to step up for the Bulls in the absence of Zach LaVine.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks ($4,800) at Pacers

DiVincenzo is up for a bigger role, as the Knicks will be shorthanded due to a trade earlier in the day. DiVincenzo is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals across 10 consecutive starts and should keep the momentum going against the Pacers, who give up the league's most point per game to opposing shooting guards.

Taurean Prince, Lakers ($4,800) at Timberwolves

Prince is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 37.3 DK points. He also totaled 22.3 DK points in the Lakers' previous meeting with the Timberwolves.

