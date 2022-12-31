NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Early
LAC at IND
Pacers on two-game win streak.
Main
CLE at CHI
Cavs on three-game slide.
NYK at HOU
Knicks on five-game slide.
DAL at SAS
Mavs on five-game win streak.
BKN at CHA
Nets on 10-game win streak.
DET at MIN
Timberwolves on five-game slide.
PHI at OKC
Sixers on two-game slide.
NOP at MEM
Pelicans on five-game win streak.
MIA at UTA
Jazz on three-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
LAC - Nicolas Batum (ankle), Reggie Jackson (Achilles): Questionable
IND - Chris Duarte (head): Questionable
CLE - Darius Garland (thumb), Robin Lopez (illness), Evan Mobley (ankle), Cedi Osman (back): Questionable
CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle): Questionable
NYK - Jalen Brunson (hip): Questionable
Obi Toppin (leg), RJ Barrett (finger): OUT
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable
Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT
SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable
BKN - Ben Simmons (illness): Probable
Joe Harris (knee): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kelly Oubre (hand), Cody Martin (knee): OUT
DET - Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT
MIN - Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable
Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
OKC - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Aleksej Pokusevski (leg): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance (neck): Questionable
MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle), Victor Oladipo (rest): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Kyrie Irving, Nets ($8,600) at Hornets
Irving went over 43 DK points in seven of his last eight outings, with a high of 60.8. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field and also give up the league's fifth-most points per game to point guards.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,700) at Bulls
Mitchell has averaged 22.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals across the last five games, with a high of 54.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points to shooting guards and face the second game of a back-to-back. Mitchell could also be up for a higher usage rate if Darius Garland (thumb) is sidelined.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10.400) at Hornets
Durant hauled in a season-high 16 rebounds in the last outing and has averaged 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He has another chance to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game.
Tobias Harris, 76ers ($6,500) at Thunder
Harris averages 16.5 points, 61. rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's most rebounds per game, along with the third-most points per game to power forwards.
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($5,400) at Timberwolves
Duren continues to impress, averaging 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 11 consecutive starts. He should do well against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game. The Timberwolves are also shorthanded in the frontcourt, without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and potentially Rudy Gobert (illness), which would lead to a significant advantage for the Pistons' big man.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,100) at Spurs
Doncic is listed as probable for action and should keep up the stellar play, after he delivered more than 80 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 110.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.3 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.1 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Pistons
Reid picked up the start in the last game and finished with 31.3 DK points in 30 minutes of court time. He has averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games and will continue to see added opportunity as the Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.
T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,400) at Hornets
Warren is coming off a quieter outing, but he finished with 40.5 DK points in the previous game. He's averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the last five matchups and has a good chance to flourish against the Hornets' subpar defense.
Saddiq Bey, Pistons ($4,000) at Timberwolves
After totaling a season-high 50 DK points on Wednesday, Bey picked up the start in the last outing and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He should continue to get a boost in the absence of Killian Hayes (suspension) and faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from deep.
Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,200) vs. Pistons
Nowell has averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, with more than 20 DK points in seven and a high of 31.5 in the most recent outing. He has another chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's third-most points per game to shooting guards.
Mike Conley, Jazz ($4,900) vs. Heat
Conley has averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in his last 10 games, including a high of 41.3 DK points. He should find a chance to get his shot off from long range, as the Heat give up the fourth-most three-pointers per game.