NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 3

Slate Overview

GSW at ATL: Warriors on two-game win streak; Hawks on three-game win streak

SAC at CHI: Kings 14-11 on road; Bulls 14-11 at home

MIL at DAL: Bucks on two-game slide; Mavs 14-12 at home

LAL at NYK: Lakers 8-17 on road; Knicks 9-1 in last 10 games

CLE at SAS: Cavs on four-game win streak; Spurs on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Moses Moody (calf), Dario Saric (illness): Questionable; Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga could continue to get more minutes.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Saddiq Bey (ankle): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic is up for a boost.

CHI - Torrey Craig (heel), Coby White (ankle): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso must continue to step up.

DAL - Derrick Jones (wrist): Questionable; Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dereck Lively (nose): Doubtful; Dante Exum (knee): OUT

Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green are likely continue to get a boost. Grant Williams and Dwight Powell must step up in the frontcourt.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (Achilles): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow): Questionable; Quentin Grimes (knee), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ankle): Questionable

Dean Wade and Georges Niang could get a boost.

SAS - Keldon Johnson (elbow): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,100) at Hawks

Curry topped 60 DK points in two of the last three games, and he is averaging 32.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the last five games. He is up for a good opportunity to shine again with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,700) at Spurs

Mitchell is on a serious hot streak, averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points, and two games with more than 70. He faces an excellent opportunity to continue to prosper against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,500) vs. Kings

DeRozan must continue to step up and carry a greater role in the absence of Zach LaVine, and potentially Coby White. DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last five games, including a high of 54.0 DK points. He should do well against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,200) at Knicks

James missed the last game and remains questionable for action. However, he was present and active in shootaround and looks to be trending toward playing. He averaged 26.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.0 steals through his last four outings, including a high of 83 DK points on a night where he had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a win in Golden State. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Knicks' shorthanded frontcourt.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) at Mavericks

Antetokounmpo averages 30.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, and he reached at least 55 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, including back-to-back games with more than 80. He has a good chance to thrive against the shorthanded Mavericks, especially after he finished with 75.8 DK points in their last meeting.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,700) vs. Bucks

Doncic missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Bucks. He topped 75 DK points in each of his previous three outings, including a high of 101.5, and 83.8 in his most recent appearance. His squad faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but Doncic should be able to find a way to fill it up in his own right, as the Bucks give up the league's eighth-most points per game. Doncic finished with 60.3 DK points in an earlier encounter with the Bucks this season.

Mid-Range Money

Klay Thompson, Warriors ($5,900) at Hawks

Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists across his last 10 outings, including two games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 53.5. He has a good chance to get his shot going against the Hawks, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors ($5,600) at Hawks

Wiggins seems to have rediscovered his groove, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks over eight consecutive starts, including a high of 43.3 DK points in the game-before last. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded at the wing.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($5,800) at Mavericks

Portis is averaging 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games, including three with at least 30 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Mavericks, who continue to deal with injury trouble in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Malik Monk, Kings ($4,900) at Bulls

Monk amassed 40.3 DK points in the last game, but he has been up-and-down over the last five outings, with two games in single-digit DK totals. Nonetheless, he has a good opportunity to make his mark against the Bulls, who are hampered by injury trouble in the backcourt.

Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,700) vs. Cavaliers

Osman is averaging 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.6 minutes per game over the last 10 outings, including a high of 32.8 DK points. He could be up for a more advantageous matchup if the Cavs are shorthanded in the frontcourt, but he will also likely have an added spark against his former squad.

