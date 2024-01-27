NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAC at BOS: Clippers on four-game win streak; Celtics on three-game win streak

UTA at CHA: Jazz 7-3 in last 10 games; Hornets on two-game slide

NOP at MIL: Pelicans 12-9 on road; Bucks 20-5 at home

LAL at GSW: Lakers 6-15 on road; Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games

MIN at SAS: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Spurs 4-17 at home

SAC at DAL: Kings on two-game win streak; Mavs 13-11 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis remain up for more playing time without Zubac.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): Doubtful

Al Horford and Luke Kornet are up for a boost.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (calf): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens, Cody Martin and Nick Richards continue to see more opportunity.

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Naji Marshall could be up for more playing time.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), LeBron James (ankle) Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibility.

GSW - Moses Moody (calf), Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga should each get more minutes.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe), Kyrie Irving (thumb), Dwight Powell (eye), Derrick Jones (wrist): Questionable

Dante Exum and Josh Green could continue to get a boost in the backcourt. Grant Williams and Dereck Lively could see more opportunity up front.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,100) vs. Lakers

Curry delivered a high of 51.3 DK points and topped 42 points in each of his last four appearances, while averaging 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has a good opportunity to shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's most three-pointers and sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,400) at Spurs

Edwards has somewhat toned down from a major hot streak, but he is still averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He already logged a high of 49.3 DK points among his two encounters with the Spurs this season, and he should have plenty of opportunity to prosper once again, as they give up the league's fifth-most points and fourth-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,100) at Warriors

James missed the game-before last and continues to carry a questionable tag, but he also totaled 52.5 DK points in the most recent outing and is averaging 25.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists over his last five appearances. He has a great chance to boost his offense at the foul line, as the Warriors give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($8,300) at Hornets

Markkanen went over 50 DK points in five of the last 10 games and is averaging 25.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists over that span. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who concede the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards. The Hornets also give up the league's fifth-most threes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,100) at Spurs

Towns is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 76.5. He heads into a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who also give up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) at Mavericks

Sabonis continues to roll, having delivered 26 consecutive double-doubles. His streak almost ended in the last game, as he finished with eight rebounds, but he provided 13 assists to go with his 18 points to keep the streak alive. The Kings' big man should keep up the dominance against the Mavs, who face the second game of a back-to-back and continue to manage injury trouble. The Mavs also give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint.

Mid-Range Money

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($5,800) vs. Timberwolves

Johnson recorded 49.5 DK points in the previous game and is averaging 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 minutes per game across the last 10 outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves' defense, but he has a good chance to add to his numbers with a couple of steals, as the Timberwolves give up the league's third-most turnovers per game.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($5,500) vs. Lakers

Green is averaging 8.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals with a high of 33.5 DK points over three games since returning from a month-long absence. He will likely be fired up to take on familiar foe, LeBron James and the Lakers, and he has a great chance to boost his DK totals, as the Lakers give up the league's fifth-most steals per game to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Kris Dunn, Jazz ($3,900) at Hornets

Dunn is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.2 minutes per game over the last 10 games. He has been up-and-down over that span, going over 20 DK points in six games, with a high of 35.5, while also turning in a low of 9.8 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans ($4,000) at Bucks

Hawkins is averaging 13.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.8 minutes per game over the last 10 outings, including a high of 51.8 DK points in a game where he picked up the start. He could pick up extra minutes that trickle down if Zion Williamson is out, and he should also pad his stats at the foul line, as the Bucks give up the league's third-most free throws per game to opposing shooting guards.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers ($3,900) at Warriors

Vanderbilt surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals across the last 10 outings. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.