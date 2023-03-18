NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 18

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at IND: 76ers are on a seven-game win streak.

MIN at TOR: Raptors have won two in a row.

MIA at CHI: Heat are 14-20 on the road.

SAC at WAS: Kings have won two in a row.

GSW at MEM: Warriors are 7-28 on the road.

BOS at UTA: Jazz are 20-13 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

PHI - Jalen McDaniels (hip): Questionable

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Anthony Edwards (ankle): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable / Cody Zeller (nose): OUT

SAC - Kevin Huerter (knee), Trey Lyles (shoulder): Questionable

GSW - Andre Iguodala (wrist), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles): Questionable / Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (finger): Questionable / Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,800) vs. Timberwolves

VanVleet tallied a high of 59.3 DK points, while averaging 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 3.0 steals through the last five games. He also recorded 49.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves and should shine again, as they give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards and allow opponents to shoot 37.1 percent from long range.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,800) vs. Warriors

Bane generated 50 DK points in the last game, marking the second time he reached 50, averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 10 outings. He also averages 7.0 three-point attempts per game and has a great chance to excel against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most threes per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,500) at Bulls

Butler surpassed 44 DK points in each of the last eight outings, including three with more than 50, and he is averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals over 13 games since the All-Star break. He amassed 41.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Bulls this season and should be able to get his offense going again, as they give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,500) vs. Timberwolves

Siakam produced 57.5 DK points in the previous outing and is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10. He should continue to thrive against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's most free throws and sixth-most rebounds per game.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($7,300) vs. Timberwolves

Poeltl recorded three straight double-doubles and is averaging 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in the last five games. He should continue to prosper against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) at Pacers

Embiid continues to dominate the competition, averaging 37.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 70.5 DK points. He also totaled 57.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Pacers, scoring 42 on 11-of-16 shooting. He should be up for another big night, as the Pacers give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,400) vs. Heat

Caruso is averaging 6.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in a starting role through his last 10 appearances. He faces a tough matchup against the Heat but should find an opportunity to get his shot off from long range, as they give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert, Wizards ($4,300) vs. Kings

Kispert logged a high of 31.8 DK points while averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 30 minutes per game over the last 10. He should continue to make an impact with a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards and allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from long range.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,400) at Bulls

Martin continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals, including a high of 33.5 DK points in his last five appearances. He should pick up added playing time while Cody Zeller remains out.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,100) vs. Warriors

Aldama provides a boost off the bench, averaging 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 24 DK points. He has a good chance to stand out against the Warriors, who do not have much size coming off their bench, and who also give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.

Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Kings

Gafford is averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over five games, including a high of 27.5 DK points on two occasions. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings' frontcourt, but he should also have room to find his rhythm offensively, as they give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.