NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 18

Slate Overview

OKC at DAL: Mavs lead series 3-2; Mavs went 25-16 at home this season; Thunder went 24-17 on the road this season.

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Probable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,600) at Mavericks

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks in the series, with a minimum of 55 DK points in each of the five outings. He has led the Thunder through the entire season and faces the opportunity to make or break all that work by looking to lead the way to a road win. He shot a slightly lower field-goal percentage on the road compared to at home this season but scored more than 30 in both road games this series, including shooting a total of 15-for-16 from the free throw line.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,800) vs. Thunder

While only attempting 11 field goals per game, Irving failed to surpass 24 DK points in each of the last two outings. His limited contribution aside, the Mavs went 1-1 in that span. However, with the opportunity to close out the series at home, Irving, who is the most playoff experienced player in the series, will likely come out with an improved focus and ready to give a top-tier effort. He topped 50 DK point three times in the first round, including a 30-point performance in the close-out home win in Game 6.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,400) at Mavericks

Williams is averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in the series, reaching a minimum of 30 DK points in each outing, including a high of 41.3 in Game 4. He was the second-leading scorer for the Thunder this season, and his performance will be critical in determining whether or not their season ends tonight. He came up huge in back-to-back wins to close out the first round and should be inspired to step up in Game 6, as he averaged more points per game on the road, compared to at home this season.

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($8,200) vs. Thunder

After a limited contribution in Game 1, Washington is averaging 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last four outings, including three games with at least 40 DK points. He is also shooting a blistering 46.3 percent from long range in that span and should continue to benefit from clean looks thanks to the great playmaking of his guards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,800) at Mavericks

Holmgren finished with a series-low 21.5 DK points in the last game but had at least 30 in each of the previous four outings, including two with 39.8. He is averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 blocks in the series but must come up with a more imposing effort in order to get his squad over the hump on the road. He should find opportunity to thrive from long range, as the Mavs gave up the league's eighth-highest three-point percentage to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,400) vs. Thunder

Doncic continues to carry an injury tag, but he managed to come up with a dominant performance in the last game, where he tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and a block for a total of 67.5 DK points. He is averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the series and surpassed 52 DK points in each of the last four outings. His ability to haul in rebounds and rack up assists make his overall contribution highly reliable even in the case that a teammate is able to step up and lead the way in scoring.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($5,200) vs. Thunder

Jone is averaging 9.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks through 11 outings this postseason but is coming off two of his top three games in that span, surpassing 27 DK points in both Games 4 and 5 versus the Thunder. He does a great job on the defensive end and has racked up seven blocks in the last five games. He also finds success running the floor and finishing great plays set up by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($6,600) vs. Thunder

Gafford topped 20 DK points in all five games this series, including a high of 42.3 in Game 1. He has been one of the best rebounders in the series, averaging 7.6 boards per game and must continue to take advantage in the paint, as the Thunder gave up the league's third-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,400) vs. Thunder

Lively stepped up to give the Mavs a great boost in the frontcourt, surpassing, 20 DK points in each of the last three outings, with a series high of 29 in Game 5. He should continue to thrive against the Thunder's smaller second unit.

Value Picks

Josh Giddey, Thunder ($4,600) at Mavericks

Despite being relegated to a bench role, Giddey should provide a good boost for the Thunder with his ability to contribute across the stat sheet and act as a playmaker for the second unit. He has been a key part of the squad's success over recent seasons and should find a way to make an impact in a must-win game.

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($3,600) at Mavericks

Joe is set for his second consecutive start after finishing with six points and three rebounds in 22 minutes of action last game. He is shooting just 2-for-12 over the last two outings but should have a better game after having had the chance to shake off the jitters of his first postseason start in the last outing.

