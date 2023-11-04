NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at NOP: Hawks have won last three games; Pelicans have won last two in row.

CHA at IND: Hornets on three-game slide; Pacers face second of back-to-back.

LAL at ORL: Lakers have won two in a row but are 0-2 on the road; Magic are 1-0 at home

SAC at HOU: Kings coming off a loss, face second straight road game; First of back-to-back meetings between the Kings and Rockets in Houston.

UTA at MIN: Jazz 0-2 on the road; Timberwolves 2-0 at home.

BOS at BKN: Celtics 4-0 to start season, 2-0 on the road; Nets 0-1 at home, face second of back-to-back

CHI at DEN: Nuggets 3-0 at home; Both sides face second game of back-to-back.

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Brandon Ingram (knee): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should all see extra action.

LAL - Taurean Prince (knee), Rui Hachimura (eye), Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Max Christie has a chance at a boost. Cam Reddish and Christian Wood should also see more playing time.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (groin), Wendell Carter (finger): OUT

Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles are up for more opportunity. Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac will also have to step up in the frontcourt.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell is expected to start. Chris Duarte could also see more playing time. JaVale McGee continues to see a fair amount of time off the bench.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg), Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are likely to more minutes off the bench.

BOS - Derrick White (personal): OUT

Payton Pritchard is in line for an expanded role.

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle), Ben Simmons (back): OUT

Cam Thomas and Dennis Smith are expected in the starting lineup. Dorian Finney-Smith, Lonnie Walker and Royce O'Neale will continue to see added playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,500) vs. Kings

VanVleet racked up 22 points, three rebounds and 11 assists in the last game, and has totaled more than 45 DK points twice in four outings this season. He also goes up against a Kings team without De'Aaron Fox, who is their best backcourt defender. Additionally, the Kings are allowing opposing point guards to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field, which is sixth-highest in the league.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) vs. Jazz

Edwards is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 25.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.8 steals, across four outings. He also topped 30 DK points in each game, including two with more than 47. Edwards should continue to thrive, after he averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals through four meetings with the Jazz last season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) at Nets

Brown is averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals through four games this season, including a high of 58.5 DK points in the game before last. He faces an advantageous matchup against a shorthanded Nets squad. The Nets are also giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,300) at Magic

James is coming off a monstrous game, during which he totaled a season-high 68.0 DK points on 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks in an overtime win against the Clippers. So far, he has shown no signs of slowing down in his 20th NBA season, as he is averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game. James was relatively quiet in the last meeting with the Magic, but he should have an easier time from close range, in the absence of the Magic's Wendell Carter.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Jazz

Towns has not been overly dominant to start the season, but he has put up substantial numbers, averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through four outings. Towns has a great chance to thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) at Nets

Tatum is off to a superb start to the season, averaging 29.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, over four games played. He has topped 42 DK points in each outing, including a high of 60.8, in the season opener. He faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded Nets squad, and he averaged 25.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks, in four meetings with the Nets last season.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Conley is averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, through four games this season, including three where he topped 24 DK points and had a high of 33.3 in the last game. He faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who are winless on the road and are giving up a league-most 2.7 steals per game to opposing point guards.

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($4,800) at Rockets

Mitchell is up for his second straight start in place of De'Aaron Fox. He finished with 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes of action in the previous game, and he has a good chance to pad his stats against the Rockets, who are giving up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Cam Reddish, Lakers ($4,000) at Magic

Reddish is up for his second consecutive start for the shorthanded Lakers, after he finished with eight points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 37 minutes of action in his last outing. He also has a good chance to add to his totals against the Magic, who are giving up an average of 2.0 steals per game to opposing small forwards.

Jeff Green, Rockets ($3,300) vs. Kings

Green has seen an average of 17.0 minutes per game across the first four outings, and he is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span. He should continue to see a good amount of action off the bench, especially in the absence of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($5,100) vs. Lakers

Wagner is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game this season. He is up for a significantly greater role in the absence of Wendell Carter, while he also faces a Lakers squad that is shorthanded in the frontcourt.

