NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, October 26

DraftKings is rolling out a seven-game slate for Saturday, and it's a great place to spin up some DFS action after your college football appetite is whetted. It usually takes a few games for rotations to come into focus, so we can make endorsements with more confidence as our first week of games comes to a close. The slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT, and the site's top contest is the $15 300k Fadeaway, with a guaranteed $100k at the top.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

It may be a rough night for Detroit against the Celtics, but we've accounted for a Boston blowout with a key pick there. Minnesota is also in a soft spot with several Raptors on the bench. Our pace winner is the SAS/HOU game, and although we were light on Houston, I made a sensible budget call on San Antonio's roster.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

TOR Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) - OUT

TOR RJ Barrett (shoulder) - OUT

TOR Kelly Olynyk (back) - OUT

Quickley should be back next week. In Friday's game, Davion Mitchell ($5,300) took Qucikley's projected place in the lineup but scored only eight points. The deep value could come from Jonathan Mogbo ($3,500), who scored 12 points off the bench. As for Barrett, Ochai Agbaji ($4,500) started in his spot and posted a 12/8 line. We could see Olynyk debut on Saturday, but he will roll with the second unit if he plays, and there isn't a worthwhile pivot to consider in exchange for his lost production.

CHA Brandon Miller (hip) - OUT

CHA Mark Williams (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Miller is still about a week away from returning. Expect Tre Mann ($4,200) to own the backcourt duties alongside LaMelo Ball. The Williams injury is a frequent refrain. There's no definitive news about his return, but Nick Richards ($4,700) draws the start if he remains sidelined.

ELITE PLAYERS

Victor Wembanyama ($10,700) is our only player above $10k for Saturday's slate, but I'll fade him in favor of slightly cheaper options for salary cap management. Alperen Sengun ($9,200) and Julius Randle ($7,700) would be elite frontcourt favorites ahead of him, and I especially like Randle due to his multi-position eligibility. While I don't doubt a great game from Jayson Tatum ($9,700) against Detroit, the blowout potential will result in a slightly lower exposure for him in my builds.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell ($8,900) and Anthony Edwards ($8,700) are my favorite premier backcourt options above $8,000, although Edwards' slightly lower salary and favorable matchup against Toronto make him a more appealing alternative.

Also consider: Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,900) @ MEM

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Evan Mobley, CLE ($7,900) @ WAS

Mobley regressed a bit against Toronto after an excellent first game, but his dual eligibility and double-double potential make him a worthwhile option who could occupy any of my forward-eligible positions. I also like his advantage over Alex Sarr and Jonas Valanciunas around the paint.

Chet Holmgren, OKC ($7,700) @ CHI

I find Holmgren's salary a little surprising, considering his excellent 25/14 debut opposite Nikola Jokic. Nikola Vucevic presents a slightly easier challenge, but this supporting cast is reason enough to lock HJolmgren in as one of my favorite options in this range. I also like teammate Jalen Williams ($7,100) at his current price.

Jordan Poole, WAS ($7,300) vs. CLE

Based on my fantasy drafting habits, you could call me a Poole apologist. I am confident in a turnaround year for Poole, and his superb line in the opener helped confirm my judgment. While I'd like to see him move the ball around a bit more, I'm going to keep running with Poole in a guard spot until his salary gets too high for me to stomach. An off night from Kyle Kuzma probably contributed to a lower assist total, so I'm hoping for some improvement in his supporting cast to get that category going.

Josh Giddey, CHI ($6,900) vs. OKC

I love revenge scenarios, and this is a juicy one for Giddey, who was unceremoniously tossed aside during Oklahoma City's brief playoff run. The writing was on the wall earlier than that as his minutes dwindled further and further, and it won't be lost on Billy Donovan that Giddey will want max minutes. Lonzo Ball will be on a minute restriction for a while, so Giddey will be viable for at least a few more weeks as the rotation crystallizes.

Terry Rozier, MIA ($6,600) @ CHA

I liked what I saw from Rozier in the opener, and there's nothing like another revenge scenario to get the blood pumping. Rozier should get a nice welcome in his first game against his former team, and he'll be especially motivated to make a good showing. This is a great salary level for the point guard.

Also consider: Tobias Harris, DET ($7,300) vs. BOS

VALUE PLAYS

The injury report is always the best place to look for value, but we'll outline some other budget options below the $6k threshold.

Naz Reid, MIN ($5,000) vs. TOR

I like how the Timberwolves are utilizing Reid this far, and although Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert will command max minutes, the team has expanded Reid's role outside of the baseline, and they're using him at the wing more frequently. He's drained six three-pointers over his first two games, and his volume increased in his most recent game against the Kings.

Payton Pritchard, BOS ($4,700) @ DET

I realize we've skimped a bit at the guard position, but outside of center, I believe it's the best place to spend up on this slate. Still, if you're looking for a budget backcourt guy, I like Pritchard off the bench in what should be a decisive win for the Celtics. The game's pace is slow, but Boston's efficiency is through the roof. Jrue Holiday has also looked a little rusty to begin the season, and Pritchard is the next man up at the position.

Julian Champagnie, SAS ($4,000) vs. HOU

I didn't expect this much volume from Champagnie, but he looks like a favorite option for the Spurs until Devin Vassell (foot) can get back on the court. He blew way past 5x value in the opener against Dallas, and I'm banking on that game to be a sign for future production until Vassell returns to action.

Also consider: Nikola Jovic, MIA ($4,000) @ CHA









