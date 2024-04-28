NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at PHI: Knicks lead series 2-1

LAC at DAL: Mavs lead series 2-1

MIL at IND: Pacers lead series 2-1

MIN at PHX: Timberwolves lead series 3-0

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Out

Precious Achiuwa should see more minutes. Jericho Sims may enter the rotation.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee): Questionable

Norman Powell, Amir Coffey and Russell Westbrook would be up for a boost.

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Questionable; Tim Hardaway (ankle): Doubtful

Dante Exum is up for a major role if Doncic is out. Josh Green must also step up in the backcourt.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Damian Lillard (Achilles): OUT

Bobby Portis is likely up for another start in place of Antetokounmpo. Malik Beasley would likely start without Lillard, while Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder must be prepared to step up.

MIN - Kyle Anderson (hip): Questionable

Nickeil Alexander-Walker must remain prepared for more responsibility.

PHX - Grayson Allen (ankle): Questionable

Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon are line for bigger roles.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,000) vs. Knicks

Maxey topped 45 DK points in each of the first three games of the series, with a high of 63.3 in Game 2. His 25-point scoring effort in Game 3 was the first time he came in under 30 points in the series, but it was enough to help his side get their first win. Maxey must continue to stand out as a leader and has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going at home, where he shot 39.1 percent from long range this season.

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,200) vs. Timberwolves

Booker has yet to have a breakout game in the series, finishing with a high of 23 points in Game 3 while his team fell into a 0-3 hole. He has one more chance to bring his best effort and deliver a winning performance for Game 4 in Phoenix, or else he will be faced with the reality of a disappointing end to the campaign. Booker shot 38.6 percent from long range at home during the regular season and should continue with the upward trajectory his scoring has shown over the last three games to come up big and help save the Suns' playoff run.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,400) vs. Bucks

After recording exactly 62.8 DK points in each of the first two games of the series, Siakam came up with a relatively modest 38.2 DK points in Game 3, which was still enough to help his side take a 2-1 series lead. Siakam is shooting an efficient 54.7 percent from the field since the beginning of March and will likely continue to thrive in the absence of Antetokounmpo, who remains sidelined.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

Durant is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the series but finished with fewer than 40 DK points in each of the last two outings after a high of 43.8 in Game 1. He must dig deep for a vintage performance to keep his squad alive as they face elimination at home in Game 4. Durant has averaged 29.7 points per game through 15 elimination games in his career.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($10,500) vs. Knicks

Embiid has battled through a questionable tag across all three games to start the series and even managed to deliver a whopping 50-point performance in Game 3 to ensure his squad's first win. He surpassed 50 DK points in each of the three outings and should continue to dominate in his frontcourt matchups. He is averaging 15 free-throw attempts per game and is likely to continue to pad his stats at the line, as the Knicks are giving up the third-most free throws per game this postseason.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) vs. Bucks

After logging a high of 41 DK points through Games 1 and 2, Haliburton delivered a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 16 assists and a block, netting 59.5 DK points and the win in Game 3. He faces his best opportunity of the series yet, as the Bucks are likely to be without Lillard in addition to Antetokounmpo, who missed the last three games. Haliburton should build on the momentum of the last two wins and thrive on home court, where he shot 90.5 percent from the foul line this season.

Mid-Range Money

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,000) at Suns

Towns is coming off his best performance of the series, as he totaled 18 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, for the road win in Game 3. He is averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last three outings and should continue to build his rhythm, as he has played only five games since returning from a month-long absence.

Bobby Portis, Bucks ($7,300) at Pacers

Portis continues to give his squad all they could ask for in the absence of Antetokounmpo, as he is averaging 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds over three consecutive starts to begin the postseason. Portis should continue to prosper down low against the Pacers, who gave up the league's second-most points in the paint during the regular season.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, 76ers ($4,900) vs. Knicks

Lowry surpassed 20 DK points in each game in the series, with a high of 31.5 in Game 1 and a low of 21.5 in Game 3. His squad will continue to rely on his veteran presence to help set the pace and maintain composure with critical impacts on both ends of the floor. Lowry is shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across the last three outings.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,300) at Suns

Alexander-Walker continues to stand out as an X-factor for his squad, averaging 14.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals this postseason, including a high of 35.5 DK points in Game 1. He should continue to thrive against the Suns' second unit, which lacks high-level defending in the backcourt.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($4,100) at Pacers

Connaughton has yet to stand out in this series, but he has plenty of experience with his squad in the postseason and has proven that he can be a difference-maker when needed most. He is likely to pick up a larger role in the expected absence of Lillard and has a good opportunity to pad his stats at the foul line against the Pacers, who gave up the league's most free throws per game this season.

