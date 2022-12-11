NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
Early
PHX at NOP
Main
LAL at DET
SAC at NYK
TOR at ORL
CHA at PHI
CHI at ATL
MIL at HOU
Injuries to Monitor
PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring), Duane Washington (hip): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (back): Probable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT
DET - Isaiah Livers (shoulder): Questionable
Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT
SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot), Keegan Murray (thumb): Questionable
NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT
TOR - OG Anunoby (hip): Questionable
Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot)
Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
PHI - Georges Niang (foot): Probable
Danuel House (foot): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
Alex Caruso (back): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip), Onyeka Okongwu (foot): Questionable
Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT
MIL - Wesley Matthews (COVID-19): Questionable
HOU - Bruno Fernando (illness), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($7,800) at Rockets
Holiday continues to quietly put up impressive numbers averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games. He topped 45 DK points in three of four, with a high of 53. Holiday gets a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the third-most points per game, including 27.3 to opposing point guards.
James Harden, 76ers ($9,400) vs. Hornets
Harden has looked great since returning from a month-long absence, including a 57.5 DK-point effort in the last outing when he turned in 28 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block. He should excel versus the Hornets, who allow the league's seventh most points to opposing shooting guards.
Forwards/Centers
LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) at Pistons
James is listed as probable and has averaged 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals from the last five games while peaking at 61.5 DK points. He should excel against the Pistons, who give up the fourth most points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.4 percent from the field.
Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Kings
Randle continues to shine producing 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 10 games, including six times over 40 DK points. He has a great chance to keep it going against the Kings, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot 52.4 percent from the field.
Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) at Magic
Siakam went over 49 DK points in each of the last four matchups, including two with the Magic. He's set to face Orlando once again after he went off for 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Friday. Siakam averages 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals on the season, and should find continued success against the Magic, who allow opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Hornets
Embiid is averaging 32.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks through five games since returning from a four-game absence. He topped 60 DK points twice in the last three, with a high of 69.3. Embiid should dominate against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and allow opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field.
Value Picks
Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,800) vs. Bulls
Bogdanovic is coming off an impressive outing with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in only his fourth game of the season. He'll continue to work his way back up to speed, but still offers significant potential off the Hawks' bench, especially as they deal with backcourt injuries.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Lakers
Burks provides instant offense off the bench with 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He produced more than 19 DK points seven times during that span, with a high of 33.8. He should do well against the Lakers considering they give up an average of 24.3 points to shooting guards.
Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,200) vs. Kings
Grimes is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists from the last 10 games while going over 20 DK points in five. He should keep rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from long range.
Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Bulls
Johnson is up for his fifth consecutive start after averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists through the last four. He faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are playing the second of a back-to-back and give up the 10th-most points to opposing power forwards.
Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Kings
Hartenstein continues to deliver strong frontcourt play off the bench by averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He's also exceeded 15 DK points in six of 10, including two of the last three.