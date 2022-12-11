NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 11

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

PHX at NOP

Main

LAL at DET

SAC at NYK

TOR at ORL

CHA at PHI

CHI at ATL

MIL at HOU

Injuries to Monitor

PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring), Duane Washington (hip): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT

DET - Isaiah Livers (shoulder): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot), Keegan Murray (thumb): Questionable

NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT

TOR - OG Anunoby (hip): Questionable

Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot)

Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

PHI - Georges Niang (foot): Probable

Danuel House (foot): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

Alex Caruso (back): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip), Onyeka Okongwu (foot): Questionable

Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT

MIL - Wesley Matthews (COVID-19): Questionable

HOU - Bruno Fernando (illness), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($7,800) at Rockets

Holiday continues to quietly put up impressive numbers averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games. He topped 45 DK points in three of four, with a high of 53. Holiday gets a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the third-most points per game, including 27.3 to opposing point guards.

James Harden, 76ers ($9,400) vs. Hornets

Harden has looked great since returning from a month-long absence, including a 57.5 DK-point effort in the last outing when he turned in 28 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block. He should excel versus the Hornets, who allow the league's seventh most points to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) at Pistons

James is listed as probable and has averaged 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals from the last five games while peaking at 61.5 DK points. He should excel against the Pistons, who give up the fourth most points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.4 percent from the field.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Kings

Randle continues to shine producing 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 10 games, including six times over 40 DK points. He has a great chance to keep it going against the Kings, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot 52.4 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) at Magic

Siakam went over 49 DK points in each of the last four matchups, including two with the Magic. He's set to face Orlando once again after he went off for 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Friday. Siakam averages 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals on the season, and should find continued success against the Magic, who allow opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Hornets

Embiid is averaging 32.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks through five games since returning from a four-game absence. He topped 60 DK points twice in the last three, with a high of 69.3. Embiid should dominate against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and allow opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,800) vs. Bulls

Bogdanovic is coming off an impressive outing with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in only his fourth game of the season. He'll continue to work his way back up to speed, but still offers significant potential off the Hawks' bench, especially as they deal with backcourt injuries.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Lakers

Burks provides instant offense off the bench with 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He produced more than 19 DK points seven times during that span, with a high of 33.8. He should do well against the Lakers considering they give up an average of 24.3 points to shooting guards.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,200) vs. Kings

Grimes is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists from the last 10 games while going over 20 DK points in five. He should keep rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from long range.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Bulls

Johnson is up for his fifth consecutive start after averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists through the last four. He faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are playing the second of a back-to-back and give up the 10th-most points to opposing power forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Kings

Hartenstein continues to deliver strong frontcourt play off the bench by averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He's also exceeded 15 DK points in six of 10, including two of the last three.

