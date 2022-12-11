NBA DFS
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 11

Written by 
Dan Bruno 
December 11, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

PHX at NOP

Main

LAL at DET
SAC at NYK 
TOR at ORL
CHA at PHI
CHI at ATL 
MIL at HOU

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor  

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report    

PHX - Devin Booker (hamstring), Duane Washington (hip): Questionable 
Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT      

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Herbert Jones (ankle): Questionable    

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (back): Probable
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder), Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle): OUT   

DET - Isaiah Livers (shoulder): Questionable
Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT 

SAC - Terence Davis (back), De'Aaron Fox (foot), Keegan Murray (thumb): Questionable   

NYK - Obi Toppin (knee): OUT 

TOR - OG Anunoby (hip): Questionable 
Juancho Hernangomez (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT       

ORL - Chuma Okeke (knee), Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot)
Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT  

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT  

PHI - Georges Niang (foot): Probable 
Danuel House (foot): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable  
Alex Caruso (back): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (hip), Onyeka Okongwu (foot): Questionable
Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle): OUT    

MIL - Wesley Matthews (COVID-19): Questionable

HOU - Bruno Fernando (illness), Jae'Sean Tate (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($7,800) at Rockets

Holiday continues to quietly put up impressive numbers averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games. He topped 45 DK points in three of four, with a high of 53. Holiday gets a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up the third-most points per game, including 27.3 to opposing point guards. 

James Harden, 76ers ($9,400) vs. Hornets

Harden has looked great since returning from a month-long absence, including a 57.5 DK-point effort in the last outing when he turned in 28 points, four rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block. He should excel versus the Hornets, who allow the league's seventh most points to opposing shooting guards. 

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,000) at Pistons 

James is listed as probable and has averaged 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 steals from the last five games while peaking at 61.5 DK points. He should excel against the Pistons, who give up the fourth most points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.4 percent from the field. 

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Kings 

Randle continues to shine producing 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 10 games, including six times over 40 DK points. He has a great chance to keep it going against the Kings, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot 52.4 percent from the field. 

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($10,200) at Magic 

Siakam went over 49 DK points in each of the last four matchups, including two with the Magic. He's set to face Orlando once again after he went off for 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on Friday. Siakam averages 25.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals on the season, and should find continued success against the Magic, who allow opponents to shoot 47.5 percent from the field. 

Expected Chalk 

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Hornets 

Embiid is averaging 32.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks through five games since returning from a four-game absence. He topped 60 DK points twice in the last three, with a high of 69.3. Embiid should dominate against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and allow opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field. 

Value Picks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,800) vs. Bulls 

Bogdanovic is coming off an impressive outing with 31 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal in only his fourth game of the season. He'll continue to work his way back up to speed, but still offers significant potential off the Hawks' bench, especially as they deal with backcourt injuries. 

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,700) vs. Lakers 

Burks provides instant offense off the bench with 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He produced more than 19 DK points seven times during that span, with a high of 33.8. He should do well against the Lakers considering they give up an average of 24.3 points to shooting guards. 

Quentin Grimes, Knicks   ($4,200) vs. Kings 

Grimes is averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists from the last 10 games while going over 20 DK points in five. He should keep rolling against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.4 percent from long range. 

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($3,900) vs. Bulls 

Johnson is up for his fifth consecutive start after averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists through the last four. He faces a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who are playing the second of a back-to-back and give up the 10th-most points to opposing power forwards. 

Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks ($3,500) vs. Kings 

Hartenstein continues to deliver strong frontcourt play off the bench by averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 minutes per game. He's also exceeded 15 DK points in six of 10, including two of the last three. 

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.
Dan Bruno
Dan Bruno

Dan has been writing all things NBA for RotoWire since 2014. He is an active fantasy sports player, with a love for DFS. Dan is a certified Coach with the Ontario Basketball Association and is a recreation professional in his home city.
