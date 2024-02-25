NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 25

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ORL at ATL: Magic on three-game win streak; Hawks on three-game slide

CHI at NOP: Bulls on two-game slide; Pelicans 8-2 in last 10 games

DEN at GSW: Nuggets on two-game win streak; Warriors on three-game win streak

OKC at HOU: Thunder on four-game win streak; Rockets 20-9 at home

SAS at UTA: Spurs on three-game slide; Jazz on five-game slide

CHA at POR: Hornets 4-6 in last 10 games; Trail Blazers 2-8 in last 10 games

SAC at LAC: Kings on two-game win streak; Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

ORL - Markelle Fultz (knee): Questionable

Anthony Black and Cole Anthony could remain up for more action.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Bruno Fernando are up for more minutes.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (illness), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable; Dyson Daniels (knee), CJ McCollum (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall are likely to see extra minutes.

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger), Jamal Murray (leg): Questionable Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson would have to pick up the slack.

GSW - Chris Paul (hand): OUT Brandin Podziemski continues to step up.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Tre Mann and Nick Richards continue to start.

POR - Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (thigh): OUT Kris Murray and Toumani Camara are expected to start.

LAC - Norman Powell (ankle): Questionable Amir Coffey is in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($7,800) vs. Magic

Murray reached the 50 DK-point mark twice in the last four games and is averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals over that stretch. He must step up for a more significant role on offense in the absence of Trae Young, and he has a good opportunity to prosper against the Magic, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,600) vs. Hornets

Simons is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his last five appearances, including a high of 49 DK Points. He is likely to continue to shine with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game. He will also have to carry a heavier load as his squad continues to deal with injury trouble.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,500) at Hawks

Wagner is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58.3. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points and sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing small forwards.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Hawks

Banchero is coming off a couple of relatively quiet outings averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He has a great opportunity to come up big against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($9,600) at Jazz

Wembanyama is coming off a historic performance as he became the youngest player in history to record at least five points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in a game, as he totaled 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and five blocks in 31 minutes against the Lakers on Friday. He topped 73 DK points in two of the last four games, and he should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Warriors

Jokic topped 70 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 24.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks through his last 10 appearances, including a high of 81.5 DK points within that span. He is also averaging 31.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three meetings with the Warriors this season.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($6,500) vs. Spurs

Sexton is averaging 19.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 56.3 DK points in the game before last. He has a good chance to shine against the Spurs, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game. Sexton also totaled 36.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($5,800) vs. Spurs

Clarkson continues to offer a critical offensive effort off the bench, averaging 16.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last five games, including a 31 DK-point effort in the last outing. Clarkson should thrive against the Spurs, who conceded the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($4,000) vs. Bulls

Alvarado is expected to start at point guard for the hobbled Pelicans. He has kept up his valuable contributions off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals across the last five outings, and he is likely to excel in the extended playing time, especially as the Bulls give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($3,800) vs. Hornets

Camara is up for his fourth consecutive start for the hobbled Trail Blazers after he averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last three outings. He is likely to turn in another solid performance with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Grant Williams, Hornets ($4,700) at Trail Blazers

Williams is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games, including three with more than 30 DK points and a high of 36. He has a great opportunity to come up with another strong performance against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

