NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
IND at MEM
Grizzlies on five-game slide.
LAC at CLE
Clippers on five-game win streak.
NOP at MIL
Pelicans on seven-game slide.
Injuries to Monitor
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (knee): Doubtful
Steven Adams (knee), John Konchar (concussion): OUT
LAC - Robert Covington (personal), Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable
John Wall (abdomen): OUT
CLE - Kevin Love (back), Donovan Mitchell (groin): Questionable
NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable
Bobby Portis (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,400) vs. Pelicans
Holiday is averaging 23.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.1 steals through 10 games, including two where he went over 60 DK points. He faces a strong opponent, but should be able to pad his stats with a couple of extra steals as the Pelicans give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.
Paul George, Clippers ($8,900) at Cavaliers
George is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals across five outings with a high of 61 DK points. He faces a tough matchup as the Cavs do a good job of guarding the backcourt, but he could be up for an easier time if Donovan Mitchell remains sidelined. George should also find room to get going from long range considering the Cavs allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from deep.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,800) at Cavaliers
Leonard is on a roll having averaged 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals across his last 10 appearances, including seven with at least 45 DK points. Despite Cleveland's solid defense, Leonard faces an advantageous matchup at his position and is likely to overwhelm his opponent with another strong performance.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,600) vs. Pelicans
Antetokounmpo exceeded 50 DK points in all three games and generated a high of 70.5 since returning from a five-game absence. He finished with 59 in his previous meeting with the Pelicans and should be able to dominate once again as they remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and also face the second game of a back-to-back.
Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($7,100) at Bucks
Valanciunas was ejected from the Pelicans' game on Saturday, but he's averaging 17.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over the previous 10. He also posted 73 DK points in his last encounter with the Bucks and should find plenty of opportunity to prosper again as the Bucks give up an average of 22.6 points and 14.5 rebounds to centers.
Expected Chalk
Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,200) vs. Pacers
Morant is coming off a triple-double totaling 59 DK points, which marked the sixth time in 10 games he surpassed 45. The Grizzlies have recorded five consecutive losses, but Morant faces an excellent chance to lead his team back on track against a shorthanded Pacers backcourt. Indiana also allows the league's sixth-most points and fourth-most free throws per game.
Value Picks
Larry Nance, Pelicans ($3,900) at Bucks
Nance brings a solid effort off the bench by averaging 5.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 10 outings. He'll continue to get added opportunity while Zion Williamson is sidelined and has a chance to stand out against the Bucks' shorthanded frontcourt.
Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($3,500) at Grizzlies
Nesmith remains in a starting role and is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across the last five games, including three over 15 DK points. He'll have his hands full against the Grizzlies, but has the benefit of taking on their frontcourt without Steven Adams.
Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Pacers
Brooks generated more than 20 DK points in each of the last five games, with a high of 27.8. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who give up a league-high 8.0 rebounds to small forwards.
Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,300) vs. Pelicans
Allen surpassed 20 DK points in seven of the last 10 appearances, including a high of 36.3, while averaging 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. He faces a tough matchup against the Pelicans' backcourt, but should have room to make an impact offensively as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field and also give up the league's fourth-most free throws.
Tyus Jones, Grizzlies ($4,400) vs. Pacers
Jones remains one of the league's most reliable and productive backup point guards as he averages 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals from the last 10 matchups. He offers a great chance to get his shot off from long range with the Pacers giving up the league's sixth-most three-pointers.